Fortanix Key Insight Description

Fortanix Key Insight is a cryptographic risk assessment tool that scans on-premises and multicloud environments to discover and catalog encryption keys and data services. The tool operates with read-only access permissions and uses Confidential Computing technology to protect scanning credentials and results. The platform provides automated discovery of encryption keys across hybrid infrastructure, presenting findings through a centralized dashboard. It identifies security risks including unencrypted services, keys shared across multiple services, keys without expiration dates, keys without scheduled rotation, and services using deleted keys. Each identified risk receives a ranking to help prioritize remediation efforts. Key Insight calculates risk scores based on key analysis results and assesses the blast radius of encryption keys by showing which services use specific keys and the potential impact if a key is compromised. The tool detects quantum-vulnerable cryptographic algorithms to support post-quantum cryptography planning. The platform supports compliance requirements for PCI-DSS, HIPAA, GDPR, and SOX by providing centralized visibility into cryptographic policies and procedures. It offers drill-down capabilities for detailed investigation of at-risk keys or data services, with continuous monitoring of enterprise environments for new risks.