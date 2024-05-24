Fortanix Data Security Manager Description

Fortanix Data Security Manager is a key management and data encryption platform designed for hybrid multicloud environments. The product provides centralized cryptographic key lifecycle management including storage, rotation, and retirement of keys across enterprise infrastructure. The platform offers file system encryption beyond full disk encryption for actively in-use file systems, transparent database encryption for databases like Oracle, SQL Server, and MongoDB, and data tokenization capabilities for sensitive data sets including PANs, PHI, and PII. Keys are secured on FIPS 140-2 Level 3 validated Hardware Security Modules (HSMs) available in both on-premises and SaaS deployment models. The solution integrates with cloud-based key management services through AWS KMS External Key Store (XKS), Google External Key Manager (EKM), and Bring Your Own Key (BYOK) implementations. Additional capabilities include secrets management for credentials and API keys, code signing for application authenticity verification, and post-quantum cryptography readiness features. DSM Accelerator provides high-throughput encryption with local key caching and in-memory encryption/decryption. The platform supports custom business logic execution within HSMs and enables custom access control policies on cryptographic keys. The system includes an HSM gateway for consolidating legacy HSM infrastructure.