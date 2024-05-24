Fortanix Confidential Computing Manager Description

Fortanix Confidential Computing Manager is a platform that manages the lifecycle of secure enclaves for confidential computing environments. The product enables applications to run in isolated runtime environments where data remains encrypted while actively being processed. The platform provides low-code enclave lifecycle management and supports multiple application types including legacy applications, enclave-native applications, and pre-packaged applications. It automatically verifies the integrity of confidential computing environments through attestation processes. The product addresses use cases such as secure searching of large datasets in encrypted form and confidential AI workloads. For data search scenarios, it replicates legacy and cloud datasets in secure enclaves, protecting data in-use while databases are decrypted, offering faster results compared to homomorphic encryption methods. For AI applications, the platform creates secure on-demand work environments that maintain privacy compliance requirements while processing sensitive data with AI models. It provides infrastructure, software, and workflow orchestration capabilities. The platform enforces security policies including identity verification, data access control, and attestation to ensure integrity and confidentiality of data, code, and applications. Compliance verification is supported through audit logs and attestation reports. The product integrates with Intel SGX secure enclaves and can be deployed on Azure confidential computing infrastructure with Azure Kubernetes Service.