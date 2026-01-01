Exterro FOIA / Public Records Response
FOIA and public records request management platform for government agencies
Exterro FOIA / Public Records Response
FOIA and public records request management platform for government agencies
Exterro FOIA / Public Records Response Description
Exterro FOIA / Public Records Response is a data risk management platform designed to help government agencies and highly regulated organizations manage Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) and public records requests. The platform provides capabilities for searching, collecting, reviewing, and producing documents in response to data requests. The solution enables organizations to search and filter data before collection to reduce time and costs associated with processing requests. It includes data discovery capabilities to locate sensitive and personal data across structured and unstructured data sources, whether on-premise, cloud, or hybrid environments. The platform features a Constituent Portal that tracks request submissions and progress, providing consistent information for each request and access to an online library of public documents to avoid redundant requests. The system includes AI-powered Contextual Insights to identify potentially responsive data by exposing contextual relationships between custodians and content. Review capabilities include optional persistent global labeling and redaction features that execute across all review projects automatically, allowing organizations to identify documents previously subject to FOIA or records requests and eliminate redundant redactions. Production features include customizable templates and load file options to ensure compliance with delivery format requirements and maintain consistency in deliverables. The platform integrates with legal hold, in-place preservation, and employee change monitoring capabilities to support the full lifecycle of data request management.
Exterro FOIA / Public Records Response is FOIA and public records request management platform for government agencies developed by Exterro. It is a GRC solution designed to help security teams with AI Powered Security, Data Classification, Workflow Automation.
