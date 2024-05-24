eSentire Managed Vulnerability Service Description

eSentire Managed Vulnerability Service is a managed vulnerability assessment offering that identifies and helps remediate security vulnerabilities across an organization's infrastructure. The service is part of eSentire's Continuous Threat Exposure Management (CTEM) program, which aims to identify security gaps and build proactive strategies to address them. The service operates within eSentire's broader security ecosystem, which includes the Atlas Security Operations Platform with AI-driven threat detection capabilities. The platform leverages task-specific Atlas Agents that investigate threats with machine learning and automated analysis. eSentire provides 24/7 security operations center (SOC) services with unlimited threat hunting and incident handling through their Security Operations Center. The Threat Response Unit (TRU) delivers proactive threat intelligence and original threat research to support vulnerability management activities. The service integrates with eSentire's response and remediation capabilities, which balance automated threat blocking with human-led investigations. Organizations can access the service through different MDR package tiers (Atlas Essentials, Atlas Advanced, and Atlas Complete) that provide varying levels of coverage and support. The vulnerability service covers multiple attack surfaces including endpoint, network, log, cloud, and identity environments. It is designed to help organizations meet cybersecurity compliance requirements and cyber insurance mandates while reducing third-party and supply chain risk.