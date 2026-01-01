EnProbe Cybersecurity Logo

EnProbe Cybersecurity

Cloud-based vulnerability assessment tool for web application security

Vulnerability Management
Commercial
Visit website
Claim and verify your listing
0

EnProbe Cybersecurity Description

EnProbe is a cloud-based vulnerability assessment tool designed to identify security vulnerabilities in web applications. The platform scans websites for security weaknesses and provides comprehensive reports delivered in encrypted format to registered email addresses. The tool tests for over 100 attack types including OWASP Top 10 vulnerabilities, Cross-Site Scripting (XSS), SQL Injection (SQLi), and Cross-Site Request Forgery (XSRF). It operates independently of technology stack, supporting Ruby on Rails, PHP, Java, and other web programming languages, including AJAX and JavaScript-based websites. EnProbe offers scheduled scanning capabilities, allowing users to configure vulnerability assessments at specified times. The platform imposes no page limits on website scanning and requires minimal configuration or installation. Users can launch scans from mobile devices and collaborate with team members on identified security issues. The service includes access to offensive security experts who provide guidance on vulnerability remediation and secure coding practices. Reports include detailed information about identified vulnerabilities with assistance for fixing security issues. The platform maintains a knowledge base for reference and supports team collaboration features for managing security findings across development and security teams.

EnProbe Cybersecurity FAQ

Common questions about EnProbe Cybersecurity including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.

EnProbe Cybersecurity is Cloud-based vulnerability assessment tool for web application security developed by Entersoft Security. It is a Vulnerability Management solution designed to help security teams with Application Security Training, Cloud, OWASP.

Have more questions? Browse our categories or search for specific tools.

FEATURED

Hudson Rock Cybercrime Intelligence Tools Logo
Hudson Rock Cybercrime Intelligence Tools

Cybercrime intelligence tools for searching compromised credentials from infostealers

Proton Pass Logo
Proton Pass

Password manager with end-to-end encryption and identity protection features

NordVPN Logo
NordVPN

VPN service providing encrypted internet connections and privacy protection

Mandos Fractional CISO Logo
Mandos Fractional CISO

Fractional CISO services for B2B companies to build security programs

Stay Updated with Mandos Brief

Get the latest cybersecurity updates in your inbox

TRENDING CATEGORIES

Digital Forensics and Incident Response
Digital Forensics and Incident Response (DFIR) tools for digital forensic analysis, evidence collection, malware analysis, and cyber incident investigation.
514
Offensive Security
Offensive security tools for penetration testing, red team exercises, exploit development, and ethical hacking activities.
457
Threat Intelligence Platforms
TIP for collecting, analyzing, and sharing cyber threat data, indicators of compromise (IOCs), and threat feeds.
280
Honeypots & Deception
Honeypots and cyber deception solution that simulate vulnerable systems to detect, divert, and analyze attacker activities in real time.
192
Security Information and Event Management
SIEM platforms for centralized security log management, correlation, alerting, and compliance reporting.
148
View All Categories →

POPULAR

RoboShadow Logo
RoboShadow

Automated vulnerability assessment and remediation platform

13
Cybersec Feeds Logo
Cybersec Feeds

A threat intelligence aggregation service that consolidates and summarizes security updates from multiple sources to provide comprehensive cybersecurity situational awareness.

7
TestSavant AI Security Assurance Platform Logo
TestSavant AI Security Assurance Platform

AI security assurance platform for red-teaming, guardrails & compliance

5
OSINTLeak Real-time OSINT Leak Intelligence Logo
OSINTLeak Real-time OSINT Leak Intelligence

Real-time OSINT monitoring for leaked credentials, data, and infrastructure

5
Mandos Brief Logo
Mandos Brief

Weekly cybersecurity newsletter covering security incidents, AI, and leadership

5
View Popular Tools →