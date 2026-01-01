EnProbe Cybersecurity Description

EnProbe is a cloud-based vulnerability assessment tool designed to identify security vulnerabilities in web applications. The platform scans websites for security weaknesses and provides comprehensive reports delivered in encrypted format to registered email addresses. The tool tests for over 100 attack types including OWASP Top 10 vulnerabilities, Cross-Site Scripting (XSS), SQL Injection (SQLi), and Cross-Site Request Forgery (XSRF). It operates independently of technology stack, supporting Ruby on Rails, PHP, Java, and other web programming languages, including AJAX and JavaScript-based websites. EnProbe offers scheduled scanning capabilities, allowing users to configure vulnerability assessments at specified times. The platform imposes no page limits on website scanning and requires minimal configuration or installation. Users can launch scans from mobile devices and collaborate with team members on identified security issues. The service includes access to offensive security experts who provide guidance on vulnerability remediation and secure coding practices. Reports include detailed information about identified vulnerabilities with assistance for fixing security issues. The platform maintains a knowledge base for reference and supports team collaboration features for managing security findings across development and security teams.