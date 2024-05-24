Dragos Platform Asset Visibility Description

Dragos Platform Asset Visibility is an operational technology asset discovery and inventory solution designed for industrial control systems and critical infrastructure environments. The platform uses passive-first network monitoring to automatically discover, classify, and maintain an inventory of OT, IT, IoT, and IIoT assets without disrupting operations. The platform performs deep packet inspection of over 600 industrial protocols to identify assets ranging from legacy PLCs to modern IIoT devices. It provides continuous, real-time updates to the asset inventory as network environments change. When passive monitoring is insufficient, the platform can deploy targeted active collection through the Dragos Agent to gather additional details such as OS versions, firmware levels, and module relationships. Asset data is enriched with OT-specific vulnerability context, including CVSS scores mapped to the asset inventory. The platform uses a "Now, Next, Never" framework to prioritize vulnerabilities, identifying approximately 6% that require immediate attention with OT-safe remediation approaches. The platform receives weekly Knowledge Packs informed by Dragos WorldView threat intelligence, which add new protocol support, CVE context, and detection content. The asset inventory serves as a foundation for vulnerability management, network segmentation validation, threat detection, and incident response activities in OT environments.