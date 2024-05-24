Quorum Cyber Clarity Description

Quorum Cyber Clarity is a managed security services platform that provides threat-led cyber security services to help organizations build resilience against evolving threats. The platform offers a comprehensive suite of managed security services designed to provide structure and continuous improvement in cyber security posture. The platform consists of four main service tiers: Clarity Defend provides managed detection and response with 24/7 monitoring, detection, and response capabilities 365 days a year. Clarity Extend offers enhanced security coverage for Microsoft Cloud environments and third-party technologies across the entire IT ecosystem. Clarity Protect delivers advanced detection and response to proactively safeguard and improve cyber security posture. Clarity Data provides managed data security and data loss prevention (DLP) to protect against cybercriminals, insider threats, and accidental data leakage. Quorum Cyber takes a proactive, threat-led approach to security, focusing on outcomes and measurable results. The platform emphasizes transparency and provides customers with clarity at every step of their security journey. Services are delivered by specialized cyber security professionals who help organizations connect security initiatives to broader business objectives and achieve continuous security improvement.