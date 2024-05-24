Cyberbit Operational Cyber Intelligence Description

Cyberbit Operational Cyber Intelligence is a platform that provides visibility into cybersecurity team readiness and proficiency through data-driven analytics and reporting. The platform assesses individual and team capabilities by mapping performance to industry frameworks including MITRE ATT&CK tactics and techniques, and NICE Framework Tasks, Knowledge, and Skills (TKS). The system tracks team member performance across cyber labs, quests, and assessments, providing readiness scores that indicate which attack techniques teams can handle and where gaps exist. Analytics capabilities include monitoring usage patterns, tracking trending training content, and analyzing performance metrics such as average scores versus guided hints usage to distinguish between actual proficiency and assisted completion. The platform generates role-specific insights by evaluating strengths and weaknesses against NICE TKS requirements, enabling targeted skill development aligned with specific cybersecurity roles. Real-time dashboards provide operational intelligence on team-wide progress, individual proficiency levels, and capability trends over time. Reporting features demonstrate organizational cyber readiness through quantifiable metrics, allowing security leaders to identify which team members are prepared for specific threat scenarios and which require additional training or practice.