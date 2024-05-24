CyberAdapt Skwiid Mobile Description

CyberAdapt Skwiid Mobile is a security solution designed for smartphones and laptops that enables mobile users to access business systems remotely. The product encrypts all mobile network traffic and analyzes traffic packets for attack indicators before they can cause harm. The solution operates transparently to end users without requiring additional logins or causing noticeable impact to latency or battery performance. It provides attribution capabilities to identify specific users and devices involved in security incidents. Skwiid Mobile supports nested VPN configurations for enhanced data encryption. The product includes real-time breach alerting and containment guidance. It is designed to allow mobile workers to access corporate resources with security comparable to desktop systems on office LANs. The solution addresses man-in-the-middle attack risks and provides immediate notification when breaches occur. It integrates with mainstream MDM solutions or can be deployed with its own MDM capabilities. Skwiid Mobile is part of the broader Skwiid platform from CyberAdapt, which includes additional modules for in-network monitoring, IoT security, and cloud service protection.