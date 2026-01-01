Cyber Eclipse Cyber Awareness Training Logo

Cyber Eclipse is a security awareness training platform designed for small and medium-sized businesses in Australia. The platform delivers cyber security training through Australian-specific video content that aims to educate employees on cybersecurity risks. The platform provides micro-learning content delivered in short video formats. Training content can be scheduled and automated for ongoing employee education. The system includes reporting capabilities that track employee progress and generate compliance reports for insurance requirements and director duties. The platform features a scoring system that measures employee cyber safety through leaderboards and geographic breakdowns. Administrators can view company-wide human cyber security risk metrics through dashboard visualizations. Training videos cover various cybersecurity topics relevant to business operations. The content is produced with Australian context and scenarios. The platform allows organizations to set up training schedules and monitor completion rates across their workforce. Cyber Eclipse operates through a partnership with Go1, a learning platform provider. The system is designed to require minimal setup time and provides automated reporting functionality for compliance purposes.

Cyber Eclipse Cyber Awareness Training is Cyber awareness training platform for Australian SMBs with video content developed by Cyber Eclipse. It is a Human Risk solution designed to help security teams with Behavioral Analysis, Compliance, Employee Security Training.

