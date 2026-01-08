CSIS Emergency Response Retainers Logo

CSIS Emergency Response Retainers Description

CSIS Emergency Response Retainers is a pre-contracted incident response service that guarantees availability for organizations facing cybersecurity incidents. The service provides 24/7 access to incident response experts who handle various types of security incidents including Advanced Persistent Threats (APTs), Business Email Compromise (BEC), data theft, espionage, ransomware, extortion, and unauthorized access. The retainer model ensures priority response when incidents occur, with the company resolving approximately 70% of cases within three weeks. Organizations with active retainers receive guaranteed availability and market-leading time-to-respond commitments. The service includes a 2-day onboarding workshop, best practice guidelines, quarterly webinars, and access to a threat intelligence portal. Commercial discounts are provided to retainer customers, with additional discounts available for organizations that also use CSIS Managed Detection and Response (MDR) services. CSIS Security Group holds multiple industry certifications including FIRST membership, NCSC Assured in Incident Response recognition from the UK's National Cyber Security Centre, and CREST Accreditation for Cyber Incident Response in EMEA. The company handles over 200 incident response cases annually and serves more than 120 companies with active retainers.

CSIS Emergency Response Retainers FAQ

Common questions about CSIS Emergency Response Retainers including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.

CSIS Emergency Response Retainers is 24/7 incident response retainer service with guaranteed availability developed by CSIS Security Group A/S. It is a Services solution designed to help security teams with APT, DFIR, Incident Response.

