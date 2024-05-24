Cribl Search Logo

Cribl Search

Federated search tool for telemetry data across multiple sources and formats

Security Operations Commercial
Cribl Search Description

Cribl Search is a federated search solution designed to locate and access telemetry data across multiple storage locations and formats. The tool addresses the challenge of searching data in environments where organizations use data lake strategies alongside multiple analytics and security tools. The product operates on the principle that telemetry data should be searchable with minimal processing, regardless of where it is stored or what format it uses. This approach allows users to query data without requiring extensive data transformation or movement between systems. Cribl Search is part of the broader Cribl product suite, which includes Cribl Edge, Cribl Stream, Cribl Lake, and Cribl.Cloud. The tool is positioned to work with data lakehouse architectures and supports organizations that have distributed their telemetry data across various platforms. The solution targets security and operations teams that need to search across heterogeneous data sources without consolidating all data into a single repository. It provides a unified search interface for data that remains in its original location and format.

Cribl Search FAQ

Common questions about Cribl Search including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.

Cribl Search is Federated search tool for telemetry data across multiple sources and formats developed by Cribl. It is a Security Operations solution designed to help security teams with Search, Log Management, Security Operations.

