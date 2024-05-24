Conveyor generative AI-security questionnaire automation software Description

Conveyor is a generative AI-powered platform designed to automate the completion of security questionnaires. The software generates answers to security questionnaire questions by analyzing uploaded documents, Q&As, and external sources such as shared drives and company wikis. The platform supports multiple questionnaire formats including Excel, Word documents, PDFs, and portal-based questionnaires. Users can upload questionnaires directly or process them through a browser extension that enables one-click auto-completion of portal-based questionnaires. The system provides AI-generated answers with source citations and claims accuracy rates above 95% on first-pass responses. The platform includes analytics capabilities that track metrics such as response speed, time spent, precision, and coverage to measure team effectiveness and impact on sales cycles. Conveyor integrates with business systems to maintain workflow continuity for presales and sales teams. The platform includes a trust center feature for sharing security documents with customers and supports self-service document access. The software is designed to reduce time spent on security questionnaires by automating the response generation process while maintaining accuracy through its AI engine that references organizational security documentation and knowledge bases.