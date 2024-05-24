Compliance Scorecard Compliance Uncomplicated
Founder & Fractional CISO
Compliance Scorecard Compliance Uncomplicated Description
Compliance Scorecard is a governance-as-a-service (GaaS) platform designed for managed service providers (MSPs) to deliver compliance management services to their clients. The platform provides a centralized repository for managing policies, procedures, and compliance documentation across multiple regulatory frameworks. The platform supports compliance with various frameworks including HIPAA, NIST, CMMC, CIS, FTC, GLBA, PCI DSS, SOC 2, ISO standards, CCPA, DORA, NIS2, FERPA, FFIEC, Essential 8, Cyber Essentials, COSO, and others. It addresses compliance requirements for both regulated and non-regulated industries. The platform follows a four-phase process: Alignment (aligning policies with business objectives), Authorization (obtaining stakeholder approvals), Adoption (implementing policies through training and communication), and Assessment (ongoing evaluation of policy effectiveness). Compliance Scorecard includes capabilities for policy lifecycle management, revision control, policy tracking, risk assessments, risk register management, Risk Matrix functionality, and plan of action milestone tracking. The platform offers customized policy creation and complete policy process management. The solution is positioned as an alternative to traditional document management systems like SharePoint, providing MSPs with tools to build Compliance as a Service (CaaS) offerings. The platform includes a Compliance Kickstart program to help MSPs launch their compliance service programs.
Compliance Scorecard Compliance Uncomplicated is Compliance mgmt platform for MSPs offering policy mgmt & risk assessments developed by Compliance Scorecard. It is a GRC solution designed to help security teams with Audit, Compliance, Documentation.
