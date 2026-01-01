Bridewell Cyber Security Logo

Bridewell Cyber Security

MSSP providing cyber security services for Critical National Infrastructure

Bridewell Cyber Security Description

Bridewell Cyber Security is a managed security service provider specializing in protecting Critical National Infrastructure (CNI) and organizations requiring high-standard cyber security. The company offers end-to-end cyber security capabilities across on-premise, cloud, and operational technology environments. The service portfolio includes cyber security consultancy covering risk assessments, Microsoft cloud security services, and transformation program support. Managed security services provide 24/7 protection through a Security Operations Centre (SOC), Managed Detection and Response (MDR), and Digital Forensics and Incident Response (DFIR) capabilities. Bridewell delivers penetration testing services through certified offensive security experts, including red team assessments, phishing assessments, and social engineering testing. The company also provides data privacy services covering GDPR gap analysis, data privacy maturity frameworks, and ISO 27701 consultancy. The organization holds multiple accreditations including CREST certifications for penetration testing, vulnerability assessment, incident response, and SOC operations. Additional certifications include NCSC, ISO 9001, ISO 27001, SOC 2, and Cyber Essentials Plus. Bridewell serves over 200 CNI organizations across essential industries including transportation, hospitality, and utilities sectors.

Bridewell Cyber Security is MSSP providing cyber security services for Critical National Infrastructure developed by Bridewell. It is a Services solution designed to help security teams with Cloud Security, Critical Infrastructure, DFIR.

