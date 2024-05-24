Blackpoint CompassOne Vulnerability Management Description

Blackpoint CompassOne Vulnerability Management is a vulnerability assessment solution designed for managed service providers (MSPs) operating in multi-tenant environments. The platform identifies vulnerabilities across client environments and applies contextual prioritization to determine which vulnerabilities require immediate attention. The solution addresses common challenges in traditional vulnerability management by reducing alert fatigue through context-aware filtering. Rather than generating extensive lists of all detected vulnerabilities, the platform evaluates whether vulnerabilities are exploitable within specific client environments and prioritizes remediation efforts accordingly. The platform provides centralized visibility across multiple client environments, enabling MSPs to track vulnerability status and remediation progress across their entire customer base. This centralized approach helps prevent situations where vulnerabilities are remediated for one client but overlooked in others. CompassOne Vulnerability Management integrates scanning capabilities with threat intelligence to support remediation decision-making. The platform is built specifically for MSP operational workflows, providing guidance on which vulnerabilities to address first based on exploitability and environmental context rather than relying solely on severity scores.