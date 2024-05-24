Bishop Fox Secure Code Review Description

Bishop Fox Secure Code Review is a professional service that combines automated scanning with manual expert analysis to identify code-based vulnerabilities in applications. The service employs a hybrid approach that includes architecture review, software composition analysis, static analysis security testing, and manual code review by security experts. The service covers multiple programming languages including Python, C, C#, C++, Java, JavaScript, GO, Swift, R, and PHP. It analyzes various application types including web, database, graphic, word processing, multimedia, and educational applications. The methodology includes attack surface mapping to identify overlooked edge cases and pinpoint issues down to specific modules and lines of code. The service aligns with OWASP's Code Review Guide and Bishop Fox's proprietary methodologies to cover vulnerabilities observed in real-world attacks. Three assessment depth levels are available: Baseline (static analysis with expert validation), Targeted (adds manual code review), and In-depth (adds threat modeling). The service identifies technical flaws such as cross-site scripting, SQL injection, and LDAP injection, as well as business logic errors in authentication, authorization, data protection, encryption, and account management. Deliverables include actionable findings, comprehensive reporting, and detailed walkthroughs to support remediation prioritization and process improvement for future development cycles.