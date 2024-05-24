Bishop Fox Penetration Testing Services
Product security testing services for IoT, connected devices, and hardware
Bishop Fox Penetration Testing Services Description
Bishop Fox Penetration Testing Services provides product security assessments for connected devices, IoT systems, healthcare devices, consumer technology, and industrial systems. The service examines products from hardware components to cloud infrastructure, including circuit-level analysis, firmware, protocols, and network connections. The testing methodology combines automated scanning with manual security testing performed by security researchers. Assessments include attack surface mapping, threat modeling, fuzzing, reverse engineering of binaries, secure code review, and hardware analysis of PCBs, chips, storage, debugging interfaces, and bus protocols. The service covers multiple programming languages including C, C++, Rust, Verilog, VHDL, Java, Ruby, and Python. Testing extends to the complete product ecosystem, evaluating interactions with applications, networks, and cloud services to identify vulnerabilities and exploitation pathways. Assessments align with OWASP Code Review Guide and proprietary methodologies based on real-world attack patterns. The service provides vulnerability identification, remediation guidance, and integration into product development lifecycles. Testing encompasses external and internal penetration testing, mobile application assessments, secure code reviews, cloud security assessments, and network security evaluations.
Bishop Fox Penetration Testing Services is Product security testing services for IoT, connected devices, and hardware developed by Bishop Fox. It is a Services solution designed to help security teams with Penetration Testing, Hardware Security, Firmware Analysis.
