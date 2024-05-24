Bishop Fox Cloud Penetration Testing Description

Bishop Fox Cloud Penetration Testing is a professional security service that evaluates cloud environments against real-world attack scenarios. The service tests cloud infrastructure, applications, and services for security weaknesses including misconfigurations, vulnerabilities, and exposed attack paths. The testing methodology uses objective-based approaches where clients define specific scenarios and targets. Assessors simulate adversary tactics, techniques, and procedures to identify how attackers could compromise cloud resources, escalate privileges, and access sensitive data. The service examines multiple attack vectors including unguarded entry points, overprivileged access, vulnerable internal pathways, and exploitation of trusted relationships. Testing covers cloud applications, services, user accounts, groups, and access controls across cloud environments. Assessors analyze how adversaries could move laterally within cloud infrastructure, compromise systems, and reach protected assets. The service identifies rogue cloud access, unintended entry points, and internal risk factors that could be exploited. Deliverables include contextual attack insights showing how assessors compromised targets, exploit likelihood analysis based on threat-source motivation and vulnerability nature, and impact severity scoring. Recommendations focus on tactical and strategic mitigations for discovered security gaps.