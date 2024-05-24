Bishop Fox CAPT
Authenticated application penetration testing service for critical apps
Bishop Fox CAPT
Authenticated application penetration testing service for critical apps
Bishop Fox CAPT Description
Bishop Fox CAPT (Cosmos Application Penetration Testing) is a penetration testing service focused on authenticated security assessments of business-critical custom applications. The service addresses subsurface vulnerabilities that require authorized user access, which traditional unauthenticated Attack Surface Management solutions typically miss. CAPT operates through a user-friendly portal where security teams can submit applications for assessment, including those already in the CASM inventory. The service uses an intelligent crawl engine to map the entire application attack surface, analyzing input/output, DOM state, technology stack fingerprints, and APIs. The testing methodology employs advanced fuzzing and vulnerability identification to discover both authenticated and unauthenticated attack vectors. Areas examined include access controls, session management, business logic flaws, data handling, and encryption. Expert application testers manually verify exploitability and assess potential business impact under real-world conditions. Results are delivered through a centralized portal providing real-time insights into findings, impact analysis, and remediation guidance. The service includes live communication with testers via encrypted channels and unlimited on-demand remediation testing to validate fixes. CAPT features ongoing threat surveillance through a specialized team that monitors emerging threats and conducts periodic rescans to ensure applications remain protected against evolving vulnerabilities. The service uses a flexible consumption model designed to accommodate testing when new applications are deployed or functionality changes.
Bishop Fox CAPT FAQ
Common questions about Bishop Fox CAPT including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.
Bishop Fox CAPT is Authenticated application penetration testing service for critical apps developed by Bishop Fox. It is a Services solution designed to help security teams with Penetration Testing, Application Security, Vulnerability Assessment.
