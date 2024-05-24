Bishop Fox CAPT Logo

Bishop Fox CAPT

Authenticated application penetration testing service for critical apps

Services Commercial
Visit website
Claim and verify your listing
0
CybersecRadarsCybersecRadars

Go Beyond the Directory. Track the Entire Market.

Monitor competitor funding, hiring signals, product launches, and market movements across the whole industry.

Competitor Tracking·Funding Intelligence·Hiring Signals·Real-time Alerts
Learn More

Bishop Fox CAPT Description

Bishop Fox CAPT (Cosmos Application Penetration Testing) is a penetration testing service focused on authenticated security assessments of business-critical custom applications. The service addresses subsurface vulnerabilities that require authorized user access, which traditional unauthenticated Attack Surface Management solutions typically miss. CAPT operates through a user-friendly portal where security teams can submit applications for assessment, including those already in the CASM inventory. The service uses an intelligent crawl engine to map the entire application attack surface, analyzing input/output, DOM state, technology stack fingerprints, and APIs. The testing methodology employs advanced fuzzing and vulnerability identification to discover both authenticated and unauthenticated attack vectors. Areas examined include access controls, session management, business logic flaws, data handling, and encryption. Expert application testers manually verify exploitability and assess potential business impact under real-world conditions. Results are delivered through a centralized portal providing real-time insights into findings, impact analysis, and remediation guidance. The service includes live communication with testers via encrypted channels and unlimited on-demand remediation testing to validate fixes. CAPT features ongoing threat surveillance through a specialized team that monitors emerging threats and conducts periodic rescans to ensure applications remain protected against evolving vulnerabilities. The service uses a flexible consumption model designed to accommodate testing when new applications are deployed or functionality changes.

Bishop Fox CAPT FAQ

Common questions about Bishop Fox CAPT including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.

Bishop Fox CAPT is Authenticated application penetration testing service for critical apps developed by Bishop Fox. It is a Services solution designed to help security teams with Penetration Testing, Application Security, Vulnerability Assessment.

Have more questions? Browse our categories or search for specific tools.

FEATURED

Heeler Application Security Auto-Remediation Logo
Heeler Application Security Auto-Remediation

Fix-first AppSec powered by agentic remediation, covering SCA, SAST & secrets.

Hudson Rock Cybercrime Intelligence Tools Logo
Hudson Rock Cybercrime Intelligence Tools

Cybercrime intelligence tools for searching compromised credentials from infostealers

Proton Pass Logo
Proton Pass

Password manager with end-to-end encryption and identity protection features

Mandos Fractional CISO Logo
Mandos Fractional CISO

Fractional CISO services for B2B companies to build security programs

POPULAR

RoboShadow Logo
RoboShadow

Automated vulnerability assessment and remediation platform

13
OSINTLeak Real-time OSINT Leak Intelligence Logo
OSINTLeak Real-time OSINT Leak Intelligence

Real-time OSINT monitoring for leaked credentials, data, and infrastructure

8
Cybersec Feeds Logo
Cybersec Feeds

A threat intelligence aggregation service that consolidates and summarizes security updates from multiple sources to provide comprehensive cybersecurity situational awareness.

6
TestSavant AI Security Assurance Platform Logo
TestSavant AI Security Assurance Platform

AI security assurance platform for red-teaming, guardrails & compliance

5
Mandos Brief Logo
Mandos Brief

Weekly cybersecurity newsletter covering security incidents, AI, and leadership

5
View Popular Tools →

TRENDING CATEGORIES

Digital Forensics and Incident Response
Digital Forensics and Incident Response (DFIR) tools for digital forensic analysis, evidence collection, malware analysis, and cyber incident investigation.
541
Offensive Security
Offensive security tools for penetration testing, red team exercises, exploit development, and ethical hacking activities.
468
Threat Intelligence Platforms
TIP for collecting, analyzing, and sharing cyber threat data, indicators of compromise (IOCs), and threat feeds.
388
Security Information and Event Management
SIEM platforms for centralized security log management, correlation, alerting, and compliance reporting.
245
Managed Security Service Providers
Managed Security Service Providers (MSSP) companies providing 24/7 security monitoring, threat detection, and managed cybersecurity services for organizations.
243
View All Categories →

Stay Updated with Mandos Brief

Get strategic cybersecurity insights in your inbox