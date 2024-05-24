Bishop Fox Application Penetration Testing Logo

Bishop Fox Application Penetration Testing

Application penetration testing service for web and mobile applications

Services Commercial
Visit website
Claim and verify your listing
0
CybersecRadarsCybersecRadars

Go Beyond the Directory. Track the Entire Market.

Monitor competitor funding, hiring signals, product launches, and market movements across the whole industry.

Competitor Tracking·Funding Intelligence·Hiring Signals·Real-time Alerts
Learn More

Bishop Fox Application Penetration Testing Description

Bishop Fox Application Penetration Testing is a professional security assessment service that evaluates web and mobile applications for vulnerabilities. The service conducts manual and automated testing to identify security weaknesses across the software development lifecycle. The assessment process begins with complete attack surface mapping, including analysis of entry points, architecture, configurations, languages, and operations. Assessors are selected based on expertise in specific application types and programming languages. Testing methodology extends beyond OWASP Top 10 to cover a broader range of vulnerabilities that attackers target in real-world scenarios. The service includes three main offerings: Application Penetration Testing for web applications, Mobile Application Assessment for Android and iOS platforms, and Secure Code Review for source code analysis. Mobile assessments follow OWASP testing methodologies and can be conducted with zero, partial, or full knowledge approaches. Code reviews combine automated tools with manual analysis to identify code-based vulnerabilities. Results are delivered with prioritized findings based on exploitation likelihood and business impact. Remediation guidance is provided to help security and development teams address identified issues without disrupting development velocity.

Bishop Fox Application Penetration Testing FAQ

Common questions about Bishop Fox Application Penetration Testing including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.

Bishop Fox Application Penetration Testing is Application penetration testing service for web and mobile applications developed by Bishop Fox. It is a Services solution designed to help security teams with Penetration Testing, Application Security, Mobile Security.

Have more questions? Browse our categories or search for specific tools.

FEATURED

Heeler Application Security Auto-Remediation Logo
Heeler Application Security Auto-Remediation

Fix-first AppSec powered by agentic remediation, covering SCA, SAST & secrets.

Hudson Rock Cybercrime Intelligence Tools Logo
Hudson Rock Cybercrime Intelligence Tools

Cybercrime intelligence tools for searching compromised credentials from infostealers

Proton Pass Logo
Proton Pass

Password manager with end-to-end encryption and identity protection features

Mandos Fractional CISO Logo
Mandos Fractional CISO

Fractional CISO services for B2B companies to build security programs

POPULAR

RoboShadow Logo
RoboShadow

Automated vulnerability assessment and remediation platform

13
OSINTLeak Real-time OSINT Leak Intelligence Logo
OSINTLeak Real-time OSINT Leak Intelligence

Real-time OSINT monitoring for leaked credentials, data, and infrastructure

8
Cybersec Feeds Logo
Cybersec Feeds

A threat intelligence aggregation service that consolidates and summarizes security updates from multiple sources to provide comprehensive cybersecurity situational awareness.

6
TestSavant AI Security Assurance Platform Logo
TestSavant AI Security Assurance Platform

AI security assurance platform for red-teaming, guardrails & compliance

5
Mandos Brief Logo
Mandos Brief

Weekly cybersecurity newsletter covering security incidents, AI, and leadership

5
View Popular Tools →

TRENDING CATEGORIES

Digital Forensics and Incident Response
Digital Forensics and Incident Response (DFIR) tools for digital forensic analysis, evidence collection, malware analysis, and cyber incident investigation.
541
Offensive Security
Offensive security tools for penetration testing, red team exercises, exploit development, and ethical hacking activities.
468
Threat Intelligence Platforms
TIP for collecting, analyzing, and sharing cyber threat data, indicators of compromise (IOCs), and threat feeds.
388
Security Information and Event Management
SIEM platforms for centralized security log management, correlation, alerting, and compliance reporting.
245
Managed Security Service Providers
Managed Security Service Providers (MSSP) companies providing 24/7 security monitoring, threat detection, and managed cybersecurity services for organizations.
243
View All Categories →

Stay Updated with Mandos Brief

Get strategic cybersecurity insights in your inbox