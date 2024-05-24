Bishop Fox Application Penetration Testing
Bishop Fox Application Penetration Testing
Bishop Fox Application Penetration Testing Description
Bishop Fox Application Penetration Testing is a professional security assessment service that evaluates web and mobile applications for vulnerabilities. The service conducts manual and automated testing to identify security weaknesses across the software development lifecycle. The assessment process begins with complete attack surface mapping, including analysis of entry points, architecture, configurations, languages, and operations. Assessors are selected based on expertise in specific application types and programming languages. Testing methodology extends beyond OWASP Top 10 to cover a broader range of vulnerabilities that attackers target in real-world scenarios. The service includes three main offerings: Application Penetration Testing for web applications, Mobile Application Assessment for Android and iOS platforms, and Secure Code Review for source code analysis. Mobile assessments follow OWASP testing methodologies and can be conducted with zero, partial, or full knowledge approaches. Code reviews combine automated tools with manual analysis to identify code-based vulnerabilities. Results are delivered with prioritized findings based on exploitation likelihood and business impact. Remediation guidance is provided to help security and development teams address identified issues without disrupting development velocity.
Bishop Fox Application Penetration Testing FAQ
Bishop Fox Application Penetration Testing is Application penetration testing service for web and mobile applications developed by Bishop Fox. It is a Services solution designed to help security teams with Penetration Testing, Application Security, Mobile Security.
