BARR Security Assessments & Testing Description

BARR Advisory provides security assessment and penetration testing services designed to identify vulnerabilities in organizational infrastructure. The company specializes in testing cloud-based environments including Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS), Platform as a Service (PaaS), and Software as a Service (SaaS) deployments. The service combines automated and manual testing techniques to simulate cyber criminal attack scenarios. Testing methodologies include network penetration testing, web application penetration testing, API testing, mobile application testing, and social engineering assessments. The company also conducts source code security reviews, wireless security testing, and firewall inspection services. BARR offers red team engagements that simulate real-world attacks using multi-step scenarios to test detection and response capabilities. Risk assessment services help organizations identify threats, evaluate impact, and prioritize vulnerabilities. Vendor assessment services evaluate third-party security posture using frameworks like SOC 2 and ISO 27001. Upon completion of assessments, BARR delivers comprehensive reports with remediation recommendations. The company serves regulated industries including healthcare, financial services, technology, and government sectors. Testing services are available for cloud platforms such as Amazon EC2 and Microsoft Azure.