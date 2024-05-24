BARR Coordinated Audit Services
Coordinated audit services for multiple compliance frameworks in one audit
BARR Coordinated Audit Services
BARR Coordinated Audit Services Description
BARR Coordinated Audit Services provides compliance auditing across multiple regulatory frameworks through a single coordinated audit process. The service combines assessments for SOC 2, PCI DSS, ISO 27001, and HITRUST certifications into one streamlined engagement. The service is delivered by BARR Advisory, one of a limited number of organizations in the United States authorized to certify against all four major compliance frameworks. Organizations can undergo audits for multiple standards simultaneously rather than managing separate audit schedules with different providers. The coordinated approach evaluates security controls, identifies risks and weaknesses, and provides certification against selected frameworks. Clients work with a single point of contact throughout the audit process across all frameworks. The service allows organizations to add additional compliance frameworks to existing audit engagements. BARR Advisory holds authorizations as a HITRUST Authorized External Assessor and maintains certifications to conduct SOC audits, ISO 27001 certifications, and PCI DSS assessments. The service targets organizations that need to demonstrate compliance with multiple security and privacy standards to customers, partners, or regulatory bodies.
BARR Coordinated Audit Services is a Services solution designed to help security teams with Compliance, Audit, SOC.
