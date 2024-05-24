BARR Advisory SOC Compliance Description

BARR Advisory provides consulting and examination services for System and Organization Controls (SOC) compliance frameworks. The service covers SOC 1 examinations for financial reporting controls, SOC 2 examinations based on Trust Services Principles (security, availability, confidentiality, processing integrity, and privacy), SOC 3 examinations for public distribution, and SOC for Cybersecurity reporting for entity-wide cybersecurity risk management programs. The service operates in two phases. Phase I consists of a SOC Readiness Assessment that identifies control weaknesses, provides preliminary control discovery results, documents control gaps and areas for improvement, and delivers prioritized observations with remediation recommendations. Phase II involves the actual SOC examination reporting, which can be conducted as Type 1 (point in time) or Type 2 (specified period of time) reports. The consulting team holds industry certifications including CISA, CISSP, ISO Lead Auditor, and HITRUST CCSFP. The service targets organizations in regulated industries such as technology, financial services, healthcare, and government. Reports include the auditor's opinion on the design, effectiveness, and implementation of relevant controls. The service uses fixed-rate pricing and focuses on helping organizations demonstrate control transparency to internal and external stakeholders.