BARR Advisory SOC 2 Compliance Description
BARR Advisory provides SOC 2 compliance services including external auditing, internal auditing, and consulting for organizations that need to demonstrate security controls to stakeholders. The service covers SOC 2 Type 1 (point-in-time) and Type 2 (period of time) reports based on AICPA Trust Services Criteria. The service targets cloud service providers, SaaS companies, IaaS/PaaS providers, enterprise systems housing third-party data, IT systems management, and data center colocation facilities. Organizations can select from five Trust Services Criteria: Security, Availability, Processing Integrity, Confidentiality, and Privacy. The engagement process includes an optional readiness period with multiple meetings covering system demonstrations, scope confirmation, key process walkthroughs, threat modeling, and control remediation. The audit cycle spans 3-12 months and includes planning, assessment, reporting, and optimization phases. BARR Advisory's team holds certifications including CISA, CISSP, ISO Lead Auditor, and HITRUST CCSFP. The service provides fixed-rate pricing and serves regulated industries including technology, financial services, healthcare, and government sectors.
BARR Advisory SOC 2 Compliance is SOC 2 audit and compliance consulting services for service organizations developed by BARR Advisory. It is a Services solution designed to help security teams with SOC, Compliance, Security Audit.
