BARR Advisory provides CSA STAR (Security, Trust, Assurance, and Risk) certification and attestation services for cloud service providers. As an accredited certification body, BARR conducts independent security assessments to help organizations demonstrate compliance with cloud security standards. The service covers two levels of CSA STAR certification: Level 1 involves self-assessment where cloud service providers complete the Consensus Assessments Initiative Questionnaire (CAIQ) to document compliance with the Cloud Controls Matrix (CCM). Organizations publish documentation to the STAR Registry and receive a Compliance Mark valid for one year. Level 2 includes attestation and certification through third-party auditing. CSA STAR Attestation combines CSA and AICPA Trust Service Criteria used in SOC 2 engagements, valid for one year with a minimum six-month period. CSA STAR Certification leverages ISO/IEC 27001 requirements with the CSA Cloud Control Matrix, valid for three years. The service is designed for IaaS, PaaS, and SaaS providers across regulated industries including technology, financial services, healthcare, and government. BARR Advisory serves clients ranging from startups to Fortune 1000 companies.

BARR Advisory CSA STAR is CSA STAR certification and attestation services for cloud service providers developed by BARR Advisory. It is a Services solution designed to help security teams with Cloud Security, Compliance, Certification.

