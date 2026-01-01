Archer ESG Management Logo

Archer ESG Management

ESG compliance & reporting platform with built-in frameworks & real-time data

Archer ESG Management Description

Archer ESG Management is a compliance management platform designed to help organizations track and report on Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) responsibilities. The platform provides built-in frameworks and enables organizations to collect ESG data, monitor compliance, and generate reports aligned with global standards. The solution offers real-time dashboards and graphical reporting for executives and board members to view compliance status, environmental impact, and supply chain risk using quantifiable metrics. It provides visibility into organizational value chains and supply chain capabilities related to social and sustainability responsibilities. The platform integrates over 100 standards across five ESG standard setters and supports alignment with multiple global frameworks including TCFD, GRI, and SASB. It includes specific use cases for ESG management, double materiality assessment, ESG portfolio management for investors, and ESG disclosure management. Organizations can use the platform to gather ESG data for reporting purposes, predict future ESG performance, and align ESG goals with overall business strategy. When implemented as part of a broader Archer IRM program, it provides access to quantifiable risk data for business protection while maintaining ESG policy adherence.

Archer ESG Management is ESG compliance & reporting platform with built-in frameworks & real-time data developed by Archer. It is a GRC solution designed to help security teams with Analytics, Compliance, Dashboard.

