Akto Agentic AI Security Benchmark 2025 Description

Akto is an API security platform that uses AI agents to automate API security operations. The platform provides code-to-runtime API security capabilities for enterprise security teams. The platform includes automated API discovery and cataloging across infrastructure to identify documented and undocumented APIs. It performs automated security testing to identify vulnerabilities and threats in APIs. The system includes API Security Posture Management (ASPM) capabilities to assess and manage API security configurations. Akto detects sensitive data exposure in APIs and provides API protection capabilities. The platform integrates into DevSecOps workflows to enable security testing during development cycles. AI agents operate autonomously to perform continuous monitoring, testing, and threat response. The platform addresses API sprawl by managing thousands of APIs at scale. It provides 24/7 continuous monitoring with autonomous learning capabilities that adapt to evolving threats. The AI agents perform human-like reasoning to make security decisions and take action. Akto is designed for Fortune 500 security teams and modern AppSec teams. The platform claims to perform API security testing 100x faster than manual methods and has protected over 10 million APIs. It integrates with existing security systems and scales to secure APIs across enterprise environments.