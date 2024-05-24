Akeyless Multi-Cloud KMS BYOK Description

Akeyless Multi-Cloud KMS BYOK is a key management system designed to centralize the management of "Bring Your Own Key" (BYOK) encryption keys across multiple cloud environments. The platform provides a secure vault for storing cloud encryption keys and enables organizations to manage encryption keys from a single location. The system includes automated key rotation capabilities to maintain security hygiene without manual intervention. It provides visibility into the usage of BYOK cloud keys across different cloud platforms, allowing security teams to track where and how encryption keys are being utilized. The platform includes monitoring and auditing features to track key usage and maintain compliance requirements. Organizations can review access patterns and key operations to support audit processes and regulatory compliance needs. Akeyless Multi-Cloud KMS BYOK is built to integrate with various cloud platforms and tools used in enterprise environments. The system uses patented technology to ensure customer data remains encrypted and secure throughout the key management lifecycle. The platform addresses the challenge of managing encryption keys across heterogeneous cloud environments by providing unified management capabilities. This centralized approach aims to reduce complexity associated with managing separate key management systems for different cloud providers.