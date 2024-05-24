Accorian SOC 2 Bundle Description

Accorian SOC 2 Bundle is a compliance solution designed to help organizations achieve SOC 2 attestation. The bundle combines the GoRICO GRC platform with advisory services to streamline the compliance process. The solution includes automated risk assessments, evidence collection, and audit preparation through a unified dashboard. Organizations receive gap analysis to identify areas requiring improvement and risk assessment capabilities to address potential vulnerabilities. The bundle provides penetration testing services that simulate real-world attacks to test system resilience. Documentation support includes templates for creating required compliance documentation. Audit preparation services help organizations prepare for official SOC 2 reviews. Expert support is provided throughout the implementation and compliance process. The solution targets service firms across industries including SaaS, healthcare, FinTech, AdTech, and MarTech that store, process, or transfer sensitive data. Accorian states the bundle can reduce assessment time by 50% and achieve attestation in under 8 weeks. The company offers transparent pricing without hidden fees and provides both Type 1 and Type 2 SOC 2 report preparation services.