A-LIGN SOC 1 Description

A-LIGN SOC 1 is a compliance audit service that provides SOC 1 attestation for organizations that handle, process, store, or transmit financial information. The service evaluates internal controls related to financial reporting and data processing. The offering includes multiple service types: - SOC 1 readiness assessments that evaluate controls and identify gaps before the official audit - SOC 1 Type 1 reports that assess whether controls are suitably designed and in place at a point in time - SOC 1 Type 2 reports that evaluate both design and operating effectiveness of controls over a period of 3-12 months - ISAE 3402 integration for organizations needing to meet both international and U.S. requirements The service is delivered by auditors who conduct assessments according to SOC 1 standards. Organizations use these attestations to demonstrate financial data protection practices to customers and partners, meet client-mandated security requirements, and maintain revenue streams. A-LIGN provides the audit process from scoping through completion, with options to consolidate multiple frameworks such as SOC 2 and ISO 27001 within the same engagement.