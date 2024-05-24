A-LIGN Red Team Services Logo

A-LIGN Red Team Services

Red team services simulating real-world cyberattacks for FedRAMP compliance

A-LIGN Red Team Services Description

A-LIGN Red Team Services provides adversarial simulation exercises designed to assess organizational security posture through real-world cyberattack scenarios. The service focuses on FedRAMP compliance requirements and operates according to NIST 800-53 Rev 5 standards. The service is delivered by certified Red Team professionals who conduct comprehensive exercises to identify vulnerabilities in systems, culture, and security controls. The assessments aim to uncover critical weaknesses before malicious actors can exploit them. A-LIGN maintains a 100% FedRAMP acceptance rate for their Red Team exercises, ensuring alignment with federal authorization requirements. The company has completed over 4,000 penetration tests and 1,000 federal assessments. The Red Team exercise offering provides a thorough evaluation of security defenses through simulated adversarial tactics. The service helps organizations identify and resolve potential risks while demonstrating compliance with FedRAMP and industry standards. The service is positioned as part of A-LIGN's broader cybersecurity and compliance portfolio, which includes related offerings such as penetration testing, FISMA assessments, and NIST 800-171 compliance services.

A-LIGN Red Team Services is Red team services simulating real-world cyberattacks for FedRAMP compliance developed by A-LIGN. It is a Services solution designed to help security teams with Red Team, NIST, Penetration Testing.

