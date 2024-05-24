A-LIGN ISO 27001 Certification
ISO 27001 certification and audit services for ISMS implementation
A-LIGN ISO 27001 Certification
ISO 27001 certification and audit services for ISMS implementation
Go Beyond the Directory. Track the Entire Market.
Monitor competitor funding, hiring signals, product launches, and market movements across the whole industry.
A-LIGN ISO 27001 Certification Description
A-LIGN provides ISO/IEC 27001:2022 certification services as an ANAB and UKAS accredited certification body. The service helps organizations develop and maintain an information security management system (ISMS) designed to manage the security of financial information, trade secrets, and other confidential records. The certification process follows a risk-driven approach focusing on confidentiality, integrity, and availability of data. A-LIGN offers multiple audit stages including pre-assessment for first-time certification candidates, Stage 1 audit for documentation review, Stage 2 audit for system conformity testing through interviews and evidence inspection, and annual surveillance audits for ongoing compliance verification. The service includes extensions for ISO 27701 privacy information management system (PIMS) requirements, as well as ISO 27017 for cloud information security controls and ISO 27018 for handling personally identifiable information (PII) in cloud environments. Organizations pursuing ISO 27001 certification can define information security responsibilities and business processes, build a security-focused culture, reduce security incidents through risk-specific controls, and meet additional security compliance requirements. The certification demonstrates an organization's commitment to systematic data protection and information security management.
A-LIGN ISO 27001 Certification FAQ
Common questions about A-LIGN ISO 27001 Certification including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.
A-LIGN ISO 27001 Certification is ISO 27001 certification and audit services for ISMS implementation developed by A-LIGN. It is a GRC solution designed to help security teams with Compliance, ISMS, Audit.
FEATURED
Fix-first AppSec powered by agentic remediation, covering SCA, SAST & secrets.
Cybercrime intelligence tools for searching compromised credentials from infostealers
Password manager with end-to-end encryption and identity protection features
Fractional CISO services for B2B companies to build security programs
POPULAR
Automated vulnerability assessment and remediation platform
Real-time OSINT monitoring for leaked credentials, data, and infrastructure
A threat intelligence aggregation service that consolidates and summarizes security updates from multiple sources to provide comprehensive cybersecurity situational awareness.
AI security assurance platform for red-teaming, guardrails & compliance
Weekly cybersecurity newsletter covering security incidents, AI, and leadership
TRENDING CATEGORIES
Stay Updated with Mandos Brief
Get strategic cybersecurity insights in your inbox