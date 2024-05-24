A-LIGN ISO 27001 Certification Description

A-LIGN provides ISO/IEC 27001:2022 certification services as an ANAB and UKAS accredited certification body. The service helps organizations develop and maintain an information security management system (ISMS) designed to manage the security of financial information, trade secrets, and other confidential records. The certification process follows a risk-driven approach focusing on confidentiality, integrity, and availability of data. A-LIGN offers multiple audit stages including pre-assessment for first-time certification candidates, Stage 1 audit for documentation review, Stage 2 audit for system conformity testing through interviews and evidence inspection, and annual surveillance audits for ongoing compliance verification. The service includes extensions for ISO 27701 privacy information management system (PIMS) requirements, as well as ISO 27017 for cloud information security controls and ISO 27018 for handling personally identifiable information (PII) in cloud environments. Organizations pursuing ISO 27001 certification can define information security responsibilities and business processes, build a security-focused culture, reduce security incidents through risk-specific controls, and meet additional security compliance requirements. The certification demonstrates an organization's commitment to systematic data protection and information security management.