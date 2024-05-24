A-LIGN HIPAA Logo

A-LIGN HIPAA

HIPAA compliance assessment and validation services for healthcare orgs

GRC Commercial
Visit website
Claim and verify your listing
0
CybersecRadarsCybersecRadars

Go Beyond the Directory. Track the Entire Market.

Monitor competitor funding, hiring signals, product launches, and market movements across the whole industry.

Competitor Tracking·Funding Intelligence·Hiring Signals·Real-time Alerts
Learn More

A-LIGN HIPAA Description

A-LIGN HIPAA is a compliance service that helps organizations handling electronic protected health information (ePHI) achieve and demonstrate HIPAA compliance. The service provides assessment and validation of safeguards required to protect patient data under the Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act. The platform offers two primary service tracks: HIPAA Readiness Assessment for organizations pursuing compliance for the first time, and HIPAA Validation for organizations ready for formal assessment. The readiness assessment identifies high-risk control gaps, provides recommendations for improving controls, and allows remediation before official auditing. Validation services can be conducted through SOC 2 + HIPAA combined assessments or standalone security assessment reports. A-LIGN provides an automated readiness assessment tool and a portal for submitting artifacts during the assessment process. The service validates organizational compliance against HIPAA safeguards and issues reports documenting compliance levels. The company has completed over 1,000 HIPAA assessments and maintains a 96% client satisfaction rating. The service is designed for organizations that store, process, transmit, maintain, or handle protected patient health information. Compliance helps organizations avoid financial penalties for non-compliance and provides assurance to customers regarding data protection practices.

A-LIGN HIPAA FAQ

Common questions about A-LIGN HIPAA including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.

A-LIGN HIPAA is HIPAA compliance assessment and validation services for healthcare orgs developed by A-LIGN. It is a GRC solution designed to help security teams with Compliance, Healthcare, Audit.

Have more questions? Browse our categories or search for specific tools.

FEATURED

Heeler Application Security Auto-Remediation Logo
Heeler Application Security Auto-Remediation

Fix-first AppSec powered by agentic remediation, covering SCA, SAST & secrets.

Hudson Rock Cybercrime Intelligence Tools Logo
Hudson Rock Cybercrime Intelligence Tools

Cybercrime intelligence tools for searching compromised credentials from infostealers

Proton Pass Logo
Proton Pass

Password manager with end-to-end encryption and identity protection features

Mandos Fractional CISO Logo
Mandos Fractional CISO

Fractional CISO services for B2B companies to build security programs

POPULAR

RoboShadow Logo
RoboShadow

Automated vulnerability assessment and remediation platform

13
OSINTLeak Real-time OSINT Leak Intelligence Logo
OSINTLeak Real-time OSINT Leak Intelligence

Real-time OSINT monitoring for leaked credentials, data, and infrastructure

8
Cybersec Feeds Logo
Cybersec Feeds

A threat intelligence aggregation service that consolidates and summarizes security updates from multiple sources to provide comprehensive cybersecurity situational awareness.

5
TestSavant AI Security Assurance Platform Logo
TestSavant AI Security Assurance Platform

AI security assurance platform for red-teaming, guardrails & compliance

5
Mandos Brief Logo
Mandos Brief

Weekly cybersecurity newsletter covering security incidents, AI, and leadership

5
View Popular Tools →

TRENDING CATEGORIES

Digital Forensics and Incident Response
Digital Forensics and Incident Response (DFIR) tools for digital forensic analysis, evidence collection, malware analysis, and cyber incident investigation.
540
Offensive Security
Offensive security tools for penetration testing, red team exercises, exploit development, and ethical hacking activities.
468
Threat Intelligence Platforms
TIP for collecting, analyzing, and sharing cyber threat data, indicators of compromise (IOCs), and threat feeds.
387
Managed Security Service Providers
Managed Security Service Providers (MSSP) companies providing 24/7 security monitoring, threat detection, and managed cybersecurity services for organizations.
237
Security Information and Event Management
SIEM platforms for centralized security log management, correlation, alerting, and compliance reporting.
236
View All Categories →

Stay Updated with Mandos Brief

Get strategic cybersecurity insights in your inbox