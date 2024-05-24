A-LIGN HIPAA Description

A-LIGN HIPAA is a compliance service that helps organizations handling electronic protected health information (ePHI) achieve and demonstrate HIPAA compliance. The service provides assessment and validation of safeguards required to protect patient data under the Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act. The platform offers two primary service tracks: HIPAA Readiness Assessment for organizations pursuing compliance for the first time, and HIPAA Validation for organizations ready for formal assessment. The readiness assessment identifies high-risk control gaps, provides recommendations for improving controls, and allows remediation before official auditing. Validation services can be conducted through SOC 2 + HIPAA combined assessments or standalone security assessment reports. A-LIGN provides an automated readiness assessment tool and a portal for submitting artifacts during the assessment process. The service validates organizational compliance against HIPAA safeguards and issues reports documenting compliance levels. The company has completed over 1,000 HIPAA assessments and maintains a 96% client satisfaction rating. The service is designed for organizations that store, process, transmit, maintain, or handle protected patient health information. Compliance helps organizations avoid financial penalties for non-compliance and provides assurance to customers regarding data protection practices.