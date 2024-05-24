A-LIGN GDPR Logo

A-LIGN GDPR

GDPR compliance assessment and advisory services for EU data protection

GRC Commercial
Visit website
Claim and verify your listing
0
CybersecRadarsCybersecRadars

Go Beyond the Directory. Track the Entire Market.

Monitor competitor funding, hiring signals, product launches, and market movements across the whole industry.

Competitor Tracking·Funding Intelligence·Hiring Signals·Real-time Alerts
Learn More

A-LIGN GDPR Description

A-LIGN GDPR is a compliance service offering that helps organizations meet General Data Protection Regulation requirements for protecting European Union resident data. The service provides gap assessments to evaluate current data protection and privacy environments against GDPR requirements. The offering includes data mapping services to document where personal data is ingested, how it is used, and how it will be destroyed, addressing the GDPR requirement to maintain records of processing activities. Organizations can access privacy readiness assessments through questionnaires with auditor assistance to identify high-level compliance gaps. The service provides workshops tailored to organizational needs, covering GDPR terminology, concepts, and client-specific questions. Advisory services are available for organizations with specific GDPR-related needs requiring analysis and planning assistance. A-LIGN's assessors review organizational policies, procedures, and processes within scope to deliver detailed gap assessments. The service aims to help organizations avoid GDPR enforcement penalties and fines while enhancing their overall privacy posture and demonstrating data protection commitments to customers.

A-LIGN GDPR FAQ

Common questions about A-LIGN GDPR including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.

A-LIGN GDPR is GDPR compliance assessment and advisory services for EU data protection developed by A-LIGN. It is a GRC solution designed to help security teams with GDPR, Compliance, Privacy.

Have more questions? Browse our categories or search for specific tools.

FEATURED

Heeler Application Security Auto-Remediation Logo
Heeler Application Security Auto-Remediation

Fix-first AppSec powered by agentic remediation, covering SCA, SAST & secrets.

Hudson Rock Cybercrime Intelligence Tools Logo
Hudson Rock Cybercrime Intelligence Tools

Cybercrime intelligence tools for searching compromised credentials from infostealers

Proton Pass Logo
Proton Pass

Password manager with end-to-end encryption and identity protection features

Mandos Fractional CISO Logo
Mandos Fractional CISO

Fractional CISO services for B2B companies to build security programs

POPULAR

RoboShadow Logo
RoboShadow

Automated vulnerability assessment and remediation platform

13
OSINTLeak Real-time OSINT Leak Intelligence Logo
OSINTLeak Real-time OSINT Leak Intelligence

Real-time OSINT monitoring for leaked credentials, data, and infrastructure

8
Cybersec Feeds Logo
Cybersec Feeds

A threat intelligence aggregation service that consolidates and summarizes security updates from multiple sources to provide comprehensive cybersecurity situational awareness.

5
TestSavant AI Security Assurance Platform Logo
TestSavant AI Security Assurance Platform

AI security assurance platform for red-teaming, guardrails & compliance

5
Mandos Brief Logo
Mandos Brief

Weekly cybersecurity newsletter covering security incidents, AI, and leadership

5
View Popular Tools →

TRENDING CATEGORIES

Digital Forensics and Incident Response
Digital Forensics and Incident Response (DFIR) tools for digital forensic analysis, evidence collection, malware analysis, and cyber incident investigation.
540
Offensive Security
Offensive security tools for penetration testing, red team exercises, exploit development, and ethical hacking activities.
468
Threat Intelligence Platforms
TIP for collecting, analyzing, and sharing cyber threat data, indicators of compromise (IOCs), and threat feeds.
387
Managed Security Service Providers
Managed Security Service Providers (MSSP) companies providing 24/7 security monitoring, threat detection, and managed cybersecurity services for organizations.
237
Security Information and Event Management
SIEM platforms for centralized security log management, correlation, alerting, and compliance reporting.
236
View All Categories →

Stay Updated with Mandos Brief

Get strategic cybersecurity insights in your inbox