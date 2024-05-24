A-LIGN GDPR
GDPR compliance assessment and advisory services for EU data protection
A-LIGN GDPR
GDPR compliance assessment and advisory services for EU data protection
A-LIGN GDPR Description
A-LIGN GDPR is a compliance service offering that helps organizations meet General Data Protection Regulation requirements for protecting European Union resident data. The service provides gap assessments to evaluate current data protection and privacy environments against GDPR requirements. The offering includes data mapping services to document where personal data is ingested, how it is used, and how it will be destroyed, addressing the GDPR requirement to maintain records of processing activities. Organizations can access privacy readiness assessments through questionnaires with auditor assistance to identify high-level compliance gaps. The service provides workshops tailored to organizational needs, covering GDPR terminology, concepts, and client-specific questions. Advisory services are available for organizations with specific GDPR-related needs requiring analysis and planning assistance. A-LIGN's assessors review organizational policies, procedures, and processes within scope to deliver detailed gap assessments. The service aims to help organizations avoid GDPR enforcement penalties and fines while enhancing their overall privacy posture and demonstrating data protection commitments to customers.
