A-LIGN Compliance Logo

A-LIGN Compliance

Compliance audit and assessment services for SOC 2, ISO 27001, HITRUST, FedRAMP

GRC
Commercial
Visit website
Claim and verify your listing
0
Nikoloz Kokhreidze
Nikoloz Kokhreidze

Founder & Fractional CISO

Not sure if A-LIGN Compliance is right for your team?

Book a 60-minute strategy call with Nikoloz. You will get a clear roadmap to evaluate products and make a decision.

Align tool selection with your actual business goals

Right-sized for your stage (not enterprise bloat)

Not 47 options, exactly 3 that fit your needs

Stop researching, start deciding

Questions that reveal if the tool actually works

Most companies never ask these

The costs vendors hide in contracts

How to uncover real Total Cost of Ownerhship before signing

Book Session

A-LIGN Compliance Description

A-LIGN provides compliance audit and assessment services across multiple cybersecurity frameworks and standards. The company offers audits for SOC 2, ISO 27001, HITRUST, FedRAMP, ISO 42001, and CMMC certifications. Services also include cybersecurity assessments such as penetration testing, ransomware preparedness assessments, social engineering testing, and GDPR compliance support. The company uses A-SCEND, an audit management platform that enables clients to streamline communication, track audit progress, and centralize evidence collection. The platform supports multiple concurrent audits, allowing organizations to review and reuse submissions across different frameworks to reduce resource costs. A-LIGN offers customized audits tailored to client operations rather than standardized checkbox compliance. The service includes a 24-hour response time commitment and maintains a 96% client satisfaction rating. The company has completed over 31,000 audits for more than 5,700 clients globally, supported by a team of over 400 auditors. The audit approach focuses on producing detailed reports that build trust with customers and stakeholders. A-LIGN partners with compliance automation providers to integrate with existing GRC tools, allowing clients to use their preferred technology platforms while receiving audit services from A-LIGN.

A-LIGN Compliance FAQ

Common questions about A-LIGN Compliance including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.

A-LIGN Compliance is Compliance audit and assessment services for SOC 2, ISO 27001, HITRUST, FedRAMP developed by A-LIGN. It is a GRC solution designed to help security teams with Audit, Compliance, GDPR.

Have more questions? Browse our categories or search for specific tools.

FEATURED

Heeler Application Security Auto-Remediation Logo
Heeler Application Security Auto-Remediation

Fix-first AppSec powered by agentic remediation, covering SCA, SAST & secrets.

Hudson Rock Cybercrime Intelligence Tools Logo
Hudson Rock Cybercrime Intelligence Tools

Cybercrime intelligence tools for searching compromised credentials from infostealers

Proton Pass Logo
Proton Pass

Password manager with end-to-end encryption and identity protection features

Mandos Fractional CISO Logo
Mandos Fractional CISO

Fractional CISO services for B2B companies to build security programs

Stay Updated with Mandos Brief

Get the latest cybersecurity updates in your inbox

TRENDING CATEGORIES

Digital Forensics and Incident Response
Digital Forensics and Incident Response (DFIR) tools for digital forensic analysis, evidence collection, malware analysis, and cyber incident investigation.
513
Offensive Security
Offensive security tools for penetration testing, red team exercises, exploit development, and ethical hacking activities.
458
Threat Intelligence Platforms
TIP for collecting, analyzing, and sharing cyber threat data, indicators of compromise (IOCs), and threat feeds.
288
Honeypots & Deception
Honeypots and cyber deception solution that simulate vulnerable systems to detect, divert, and analyze attacker activities in real time.
193
Security Information and Event Management
SIEM platforms for centralized security log management, correlation, alerting, and compliance reporting.
151
View All Categories →

POPULAR

RoboShadow Logo
RoboShadow

Automated vulnerability assessment and remediation platform

14
Cybersec Feeds Logo
Cybersec Feeds

A threat intelligence aggregation service that consolidates and summarizes security updates from multiple sources to provide comprehensive cybersecurity situational awareness.

8
TestSavant AI Security Assurance Platform Logo
TestSavant AI Security Assurance Platform

AI security assurance platform for red-teaming, guardrails & compliance

5
OSINTLeak Real-time OSINT Leak Intelligence Logo
OSINTLeak Real-time OSINT Leak Intelligence

Real-time OSINT monitoring for leaked credentials, data, and infrastructure

5
Mandos Brief Logo
Mandos Brief

Weekly cybersecurity newsletter covering security incidents, AI, and leadership

5
View Popular Tools →