A-LIGN Compliance Description

A-LIGN provides compliance audit and assessment services across multiple cybersecurity frameworks and standards. The company offers audits for SOC 2, ISO 27001, HITRUST, FedRAMP, ISO 42001, and CMMC certifications. Services also include cybersecurity assessments such as penetration testing, ransomware preparedness assessments, social engineering testing, and GDPR compliance support. The company uses A-SCEND, an audit management platform that enables clients to streamline communication, track audit progress, and centralize evidence collection. The platform supports multiple concurrent audits, allowing organizations to review and reuse submissions across different frameworks to reduce resource costs. A-LIGN offers customized audits tailored to client operations rather than standardized checkbox compliance. The service includes a 24-hour response time commitment and maintains a 96% client satisfaction rating. The company has completed over 31,000 audits for more than 5,700 clients globally, supported by a team of over 400 auditors. The audit approach focuses on producing detailed reports that build trust with customers and stakeholders. A-LIGN partners with compliance automation providers to integrate with existing GRC tools, allowing clients to use their preferred technology platforms while receiving audit services from A-LIGN.