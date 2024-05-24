A-LIGN CMMC Compliance
CMMC compliance assessment and certification services by C3PAO assessor
A-LIGN CMMC Compliance
CMMC compliance assessment and certification services by C3PAO assessor
Go Beyond the Directory. Track the Entire Market.
Monitor competitor funding, hiring signals, product launches, and market movements across the whole industry.
A-LIGN CMMC Compliance Description
A-LIGN provides Cybersecurity Maturity Model Certification (CMMC) compliance services for organizations in the Defense Industrial Base (DIB) that need to protect Controlled Unclassified Information (CUI). As a certified CMMC Third-Party Assessment Organization (C3PAO), A-LIGN conducts assessments to help organizations meet Department of Defense (DoD) contractual requirements. The service includes two primary offerings: CMMC readiness assessments and formal CMMC assessments. Readiness assessments function as mock audits to validate an organization's preparedness for certification, evaluating security policies, procedures, and processes against CMMC requirements. These assessments involve interviewing personnel, observing processes, inspecting evidence, and sampling system components. Formal CMMC assessments follow the four-phase CMMC assessment process from planning through final reporting, enabling Organizations Seeking Certification (OSCs) to achieve Level 2 certification required for DoD contracts. A-LIGN operates as a FedRAMP assessor with experience across NIST frameworks including NIST 800-171. The company provides assessment services that identify compliance gaps and provide detailed feedback to address potential issues before formal certification. A-LIGN's assessors are CMMC certified and trained to conduct evaluations according to DoD standards.
A-LIGN CMMC Compliance FAQ
Common questions about A-LIGN CMMC Compliance including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.
A-LIGN CMMC Compliance is CMMC compliance assessment and certification services by C3PAO assessor developed by A-LIGN. It is a Services solution designed to help security teams with Compliance, NIST, Audit.
FEATURED
Fix-first AppSec powered by agentic remediation, covering SCA, SAST & secrets.
Cybercrime intelligence tools for searching compromised credentials from infostealers
Password manager with end-to-end encryption and identity protection features
Fractional CISO services for B2B companies to build security programs
POPULAR
Automated vulnerability assessment and remediation platform
Real-time OSINT monitoring for leaked credentials, data, and infrastructure
A threat intelligence aggregation service that consolidates and summarizes security updates from multiple sources to provide comprehensive cybersecurity situational awareness.
AI security assurance platform for red-teaming, guardrails & compliance
Weekly cybersecurity newsletter covering security incidents, AI, and leadership
TRENDING CATEGORIES
Stay Updated with Mandos Brief
Get strategic cybersecurity insights in your inbox