CMMC compliance assessment and certification services by C3PAO assessor

A-LIGN CMMC Compliance Description

A-LIGN provides Cybersecurity Maturity Model Certification (CMMC) compliance services for organizations in the Defense Industrial Base (DIB) that need to protect Controlled Unclassified Information (CUI). As a certified CMMC Third-Party Assessment Organization (C3PAO), A-LIGN conducts assessments to help organizations meet Department of Defense (DoD) contractual requirements. The service includes two primary offerings: CMMC readiness assessments and formal CMMC assessments. Readiness assessments function as mock audits to validate an organization's preparedness for certification, evaluating security policies, procedures, and processes against CMMC requirements. These assessments involve interviewing personnel, observing processes, inspecting evidence, and sampling system components. Formal CMMC assessments follow the four-phase CMMC assessment process from planning through final reporting, enabling Organizations Seeking Certification (OSCs) to achieve Level 2 certification required for DoD contracts. A-LIGN operates as a FedRAMP assessor with experience across NIST frameworks including NIST 800-171. The company provides assessment services that identify compliance gaps and provide detailed feedback to address potential issues before formal certification. A-LIGN's assessors are CMMC certified and trained to conduct evaluations according to DoD standards.

A-LIGN CMMC Compliance is CMMC compliance assessment and certification services by C3PAO assessor developed by A-LIGN. It is a Services solution designed to help security teams with Compliance, NIST, Audit.

