A-LIGN CMMC Description

A-LIGN CMMC provides Cybersecurity Maturity Model Certification (CMMC) assessment and readiness services for organizations in the Defense Industrial Base (DIB). As a certified CMMC Third-Party Assessment Organization (C3PAO), A-LIGN conducts assessments to verify that cybersecurity controls and processes adequately protect Controlled Unclassified Information (CUI) on DIB systems and networks. The service offers two primary assessment types: CMMC readiness assessments and full CMMC certification assessments. Readiness assessments function as mock audits that evaluate an organization's security policies, procedures, and processes against CMMC requirements. These assessments include interviewing personnel, observing processes, inspecting evidence, and sampling system components to validate preparedness before formal certification. For full certification, A-LIGN guides Organizations Seeking Certification (OSCs) through the four-phase CMMC assessment process from planning to final report delivery. This certification enables organizations to meet contractual requirements for DoD clients at Level 2. A-LIGN operates as a FedRAMP assessor with experience across NIST frameworks including NIST 800-171. The company has completed over 1,000 federal assessments with 100% FedRAMP PMO acceptance. Assessment activities involve evaluating security controls, reviewing documentation, and providing detailed feedback to identify compliance gaps and reduce cybersecurity risk.