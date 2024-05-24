A-LIGN CCPA/CPRA Description

A-LIGN CCPA/CPRA is a compliance service offering that helps organizations meet California Consumer Privacy Act (CCPA) and California Privacy Rights Act (CPRA) requirements. The service is designed for organizations that conduct business in California and collect, store, use, transfer, sell, or share personal information of California consumers or employ California residents. The service provides gap assessments that review an organization's current data protection and privacy environment, including policies, procedures, and processes. A-LIGN delivers detailed gap assessment reports to help organizations identify and address applicable CCPA/CPRA requirements. Additional services include data mapping to analyze and document where personal information is ingested, how it is used, and how it will be destroyed. The privacy readiness assessment offers a high-level evaluation of compliance gaps through a questionnaire with optional auditor assistance. Organizations can access workshops that provide introductory presentations on CCPA/CPRA terminology and concepts, with tailored content addressing client-specific questions and situations. Advisory services are available for organizations with specific CCPA/CPRA needs requiring analysis and planning assistance. The service aims to help organizations avoid enforcement penalties, enhance privacy posture, and provide confidence to clients and employees regarding personal information protection. A-LIGN's privacy practice brings over 10 years of privacy experience to assist organizations in navigating the privacy regulatory landscape.