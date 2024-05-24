A-LIGN CCPA/CPRA
CCPA/CPRA compliance assessment and advisory services for California privacy laws
A-LIGN CCPA/CPRA
CCPA/CPRA compliance assessment and advisory services for California privacy laws
Go Beyond the Directory. Track the Entire Market.
Monitor competitor funding, hiring signals, product launches, and market movements across the whole industry.
A-LIGN CCPA/CPRA Description
A-LIGN CCPA/CPRA is a compliance service offering that helps organizations meet California Consumer Privacy Act (CCPA) and California Privacy Rights Act (CPRA) requirements. The service is designed for organizations that conduct business in California and collect, store, use, transfer, sell, or share personal information of California consumers or employ California residents. The service provides gap assessments that review an organization's current data protection and privacy environment, including policies, procedures, and processes. A-LIGN delivers detailed gap assessment reports to help organizations identify and address applicable CCPA/CPRA requirements. Additional services include data mapping to analyze and document where personal information is ingested, how it is used, and how it will be destroyed. The privacy readiness assessment offers a high-level evaluation of compliance gaps through a questionnaire with optional auditor assistance. Organizations can access workshops that provide introductory presentations on CCPA/CPRA terminology and concepts, with tailored content addressing client-specific questions and situations. Advisory services are available for organizations with specific CCPA/CPRA needs requiring analysis and planning assistance. The service aims to help organizations avoid enforcement penalties, enhance privacy posture, and provide confidence to clients and employees regarding personal information protection. A-LIGN's privacy practice brings over 10 years of privacy experience to assist organizations in navigating the privacy regulatory landscape.
A-LIGN CCPA/CPRA FAQ
Common questions about A-LIGN CCPA/CPRA including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.
A-LIGN CCPA/CPRA is CCPA/CPRA compliance assessment and advisory services for California privacy laws developed by A-LIGN. It is a GRC solution designed to help security teams with Privacy, Compliance, Regulatory Compliance.
FEATURED
Fix-first AppSec powered by agentic remediation, covering SCA, SAST & secrets.
Cybercrime intelligence tools for searching compromised credentials from infostealers
Password manager with end-to-end encryption and identity protection features
Fractional CISO services for B2B companies to build security programs
POPULAR
Automated vulnerability assessment and remediation platform
Real-time OSINT monitoring for leaked credentials, data, and infrastructure
A threat intelligence aggregation service that consolidates and summarizes security updates from multiple sources to provide comprehensive cybersecurity situational awareness.
AI security assurance platform for red-teaming, guardrails & compliance
Weekly cybersecurity newsletter covering security incidents, AI, and leadership
TRENDING CATEGORIES
Stay Updated with Mandos Brief
Get strategic cybersecurity insights in your inbox