A-LIGN CCPA/CPRA Logo

A-LIGN CCPA/CPRA

CCPA/CPRA compliance assessment and advisory services for California privacy laws

GRC Commercial
Visit website
Claim and verify your listing
0
CybersecRadarsCybersecRadars

Go Beyond the Directory. Track the Entire Market.

Monitor competitor funding, hiring signals, product launches, and market movements across the whole industry.

Competitor Tracking·Funding Intelligence·Hiring Signals·Real-time Alerts
Learn More

A-LIGN CCPA/CPRA Description

A-LIGN CCPA/CPRA is a compliance service offering that helps organizations meet California Consumer Privacy Act (CCPA) and California Privacy Rights Act (CPRA) requirements. The service is designed for organizations that conduct business in California and collect, store, use, transfer, sell, or share personal information of California consumers or employ California residents. The service provides gap assessments that review an organization's current data protection and privacy environment, including policies, procedures, and processes. A-LIGN delivers detailed gap assessment reports to help organizations identify and address applicable CCPA/CPRA requirements. Additional services include data mapping to analyze and document where personal information is ingested, how it is used, and how it will be destroyed. The privacy readiness assessment offers a high-level evaluation of compliance gaps through a questionnaire with optional auditor assistance. Organizations can access workshops that provide introductory presentations on CCPA/CPRA terminology and concepts, with tailored content addressing client-specific questions and situations. Advisory services are available for organizations with specific CCPA/CPRA needs requiring analysis and planning assistance. The service aims to help organizations avoid enforcement penalties, enhance privacy posture, and provide confidence to clients and employees regarding personal information protection. A-LIGN's privacy practice brings over 10 years of privacy experience to assist organizations in navigating the privacy regulatory landscape.

A-LIGN CCPA/CPRA FAQ

Common questions about A-LIGN CCPA/CPRA including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.

A-LIGN CCPA/CPRA is CCPA/CPRA compliance assessment and advisory services for California privacy laws developed by A-LIGN. It is a GRC solution designed to help security teams with Privacy, Compliance, Regulatory Compliance.

Have more questions? Browse our categories or search for specific tools.

FEATURED

Heeler Application Security Auto-Remediation Logo
Heeler Application Security Auto-Remediation

Fix-first AppSec powered by agentic remediation, covering SCA, SAST & secrets.

Hudson Rock Cybercrime Intelligence Tools Logo
Hudson Rock Cybercrime Intelligence Tools

Cybercrime intelligence tools for searching compromised credentials from infostealers

Proton Pass Logo
Proton Pass

Password manager with end-to-end encryption and identity protection features

Mandos Fractional CISO Logo
Mandos Fractional CISO

Fractional CISO services for B2B companies to build security programs

POPULAR

RoboShadow Logo
RoboShadow

Automated vulnerability assessment and remediation platform

13
OSINTLeak Real-time OSINT Leak Intelligence Logo
OSINTLeak Real-time OSINT Leak Intelligence

Real-time OSINT monitoring for leaked credentials, data, and infrastructure

8
Cybersec Feeds Logo
Cybersec Feeds

A threat intelligence aggregation service that consolidates and summarizes security updates from multiple sources to provide comprehensive cybersecurity situational awareness.

5
TestSavant AI Security Assurance Platform Logo
TestSavant AI Security Assurance Platform

AI security assurance platform for red-teaming, guardrails & compliance

5
Mandos Brief Logo
Mandos Brief

Weekly cybersecurity newsletter covering security incidents, AI, and leadership

5
View Popular Tools →

TRENDING CATEGORIES

Digital Forensics and Incident Response
Digital Forensics and Incident Response (DFIR) tools for digital forensic analysis, evidence collection, malware analysis, and cyber incident investigation.
540
Offensive Security
Offensive security tools for penetration testing, red team exercises, exploit development, and ethical hacking activities.
468
Threat Intelligence Platforms
TIP for collecting, analyzing, and sharing cyber threat data, indicators of compromise (IOCs), and threat feeds.
387
Managed Security Service Providers
Managed Security Service Providers (MSSP) companies providing 24/7 security monitoring, threat detection, and managed cybersecurity services for organizations.
237
Security Information and Event Management
SIEM platforms for centralized security log management, correlation, alerting, and compliance reporting.
236
View All Categories →

Stay Updated with Mandos Brief

Get strategic cybersecurity insights in your inbox