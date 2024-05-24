BlueVoyant Supply Chain Defense Logo

BlueVoyant Supply Chain Defense

A security solution that identifies and remediates cybersecurity vulnerabilities across third-party ecosystems through continuous monitoring and risk assessment.

GRC Commercial
BlueVoyant Supply Chain Defense Description

BlueVoyant Supply Chain Defense is a comprehensive security solution focused on identifying and remediating cybersecurity issues within third-party ecosystems. The tool enables organizations to monitor their supply chain for vulnerabilities, including zero-day threats and emerging risks. The platform provides continuous monitoring and remediation capabilities for vendor networks, helping organizations manage their third-party risk more effectively. It includes questionnaire management features to streamline vendor security assessments and offers point-in-time risk assessments to evaluate vendor security postures. BlueVoyant Supply Chain Defense is part of the larger BlueVoyant Cyber Defense Platform, which integrates various security capabilities including detection and response, digital risk protection, and cyber posture management. The solution leverages AI technology to enhance threat detection and analysis across the supply chain. The tool helps security teams rapidly identify critical vulnerabilities in their vendor ecosystem and drive remediation efforts to reduce overall organizational risk. It addresses the growing concern of supply chain attacks by providing visibility into third-party security issues before they can impact the primary organization.

BlueVoyant Supply Chain Defense FAQ

Common questions about BlueVoyant Supply Chain Defense including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.

BlueVoyant Supply Chain Defense is A security solution that identifies and remediates cybersecurity vulnerabilities across third-party ecosystems through continuous monitoring and risk assessment. developed by BlueVoyant. It is a GRC solution designed to help security teams with Threat Detection, Security Platform, Vulnerability Management.

