App & API Protector Description
The App & API Protector is a security tool designed to safeguard web applications and APIs from various cyber threats and vulnerabilities. The tool provides protection through: - Web application firewall (WAF) capabilities to filter and monitor HTTP traffic - API security features to protect against common API vulnerabilities and attacks - Runtime protection against OWASP Top 10 threats - Request validation and filtering - Protection against automated attacks and bot traffic Key functionalities include: - API endpoint monitoring and protection - Traffic analysis and threat detection - Request rate limiting and access control - Input validation and sanitization - Security policy enforcement - Real-time threat blocking The tool can be integrated into existing web applications and API infrastructures to provide an additional layer of security without requiring significant changes to the application code.
App & API Protector is A web application and API security tool that provides WAF capabilities, runtime protection, and threat detection for applications and APIs. developed by Akamai. It is a Application Security solution designed to help security teams with Threat Detection, Runtime Security, Web Security.
