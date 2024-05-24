App & API Protector Description

The App & API Protector is a security tool designed to safeguard web applications and APIs from various cyber threats and vulnerabilities. The tool provides protection through: - Web application firewall (WAF) capabilities to filter and monitor HTTP traffic - API security features to protect against common API vulnerabilities and attacks - Runtime protection against OWASP Top 10 threats - Request validation and filtering - Protection against automated attacks and bot traffic Key functionalities include: - API endpoint monitoring and protection - Traffic analysis and threat detection - Request rate limiting and access control - Input validation and sanitization - Security policy enforcement - Real-time threat blocking The tool can be integrated into existing web applications and API infrastructures to provide an additional layer of security without requiring significant changes to the application code.