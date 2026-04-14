Introduction
Database security is one of those areas where teams consistently underinvest until something breaks. A misconfigured SQL Server, an over-privileged service account, unencrypted PII sitting in a dev clone. These are the vectors that show up in breach reports year after year.
The tooling landscape has matured significantly. You're no longer choosing between a clunky on-prem DAM appliance and writing your own audit triggers. Modern database security tools cover activity monitoring, field-level encryption, configuration hardening, and data classification, sometimes in the same platform. The hard part is figuring out which one actually fits your environment.
This list covers seven tools worth a serious look in 2026. Some are purpose-built for specific databases like PostgreSQL or SQL Server. Others take a platform approach across multiple data stores. A few are doing genuinely interesting things with encryption that don't require you to rewrite your application. We've pulled the real feature data so you can cut through the marketing and figure out what each one actually does.
Compare Database Security Tools Side by Side
1. ALTR Data Security PlatformVisit Website
Key Highlights
- Format-preserving encryption (FPE) and tokenization for sensitive fields without breaking downstream queries
- Automated data discovery and classification to find PII before it finds you
- Object tagging-based policy application so rules follow the data, not just the table
- Secure data cloning for non-production environments, a common gap in most orgs
- Centralized audit trails and access logging mapped to NIST PR.DS and DE.CM
1. ALTR Data Security Platform
ALTR is a cloud-native data security platform built heavily around Snowflake, offering policy management, data masking, tokenization, and real-time activity monitoring from a single control plane. It handles the full lifecycle from discovery and classification through enforcement and audit. If your data warehouse is Snowflake and you need governance controls without stitching together five separate tools, this is worth a close look.
Key Highlights
- Format-preserving encryption (FPE) and tokenization for sensitive fields without breaking downstream queries
- Automated data discovery and classification to find PII before it finds you
- Object tagging-based policy application so rules follow the data, not just the table
- Secure data cloning for non-production environments, a common gap in most orgs
- Centralized audit trails and access logging mapped to NIST PR.DS and DE.CM
2. Aurva Database Activity MonitoringVisit Website
Key Highlights
- Data Flow Monitoring to track sensitive data movement across services, not just within a single database
- AccessIQ for identity security, mapping who has access to what and flagging over-privilege
3. Baffle Advanced Data ProtectionVisit Website
Key Highlights
- No application code modification required, encryption is applied transparently at the data layer
- Field-level and file-level encryption with AES-256 and FPE support
4. CalCom CHS for SQL ServerVisit Website
Key Highlights
- Learning Mode simulates hardening policy impact on production before any enforcement happens
- CIS Benchmark-based policy enforcement with one-click rollback if something breaks
5. Certera SSL ToolsVisit Website
Key Highlights
- Free to use with no licensing cost
- SSL/TLS certificate inspection and validation
- Useful for quick diagnostics on database connection encryption
6. CipherStash ProtectVisit Website
Key Highlights
- Searchable encryption on encrypted PostgreSQL columns, equality and free-text search without decryption
- Zero-knowledge key management via ZeroKMS with a unique data key per value
7. Cord3Visit Website
Key Highlights
- Admin-inaccessible encryption keys, protecting against privileged credential misuse and insider threats
- Per-request access authorization for all users, including DBAs and system admins
How to Choose the Right Tool
Database security tools solve different problems. Buying the wrong one means you've spent budget on coverage you already have while leaving real gaps open. Before you evaluate anything, get clear on what you're actually trying to fix: is it visibility, encryption, hardening, compliance, or insider threat? The answer changes the shortlist significantly.
- Database coverage: Some tools are purpose-built for one engine. CalCom CHS is SQL Server only. CipherStash Protect is PostgreSQL-specific. ALTR is built around Snowflake. If you're running a mixed environment with MySQL, Oracle, and Postgres, you need a platform that covers all of them or you'll end up managing multiple tools.
- Encryption approach and application impact: Baffle applies encryption transparently without code changes. CipherStash requires schema-level configuration but gives you searchable encryption in return. Know whether your team can modify application code before you commit to an approach. Transparent proxy encryption is lower friction but may have performance tradeoffs.
- Deployment model: Cloud-only tools like ALTR, Aurva, Baffle, and CipherStash won't work if you have on-prem databases with strict data residency requirements. Cord3 and CalCom CHS support hybrid and on-prem deployments. Match the tool's deployment model to where your data actually lives.
- Insider threat vs. external threat focus: Most DAM tools are built to catch external attackers or detect anomalous queries. Cord3 is specifically designed to protect against privileged insiders, including admins with valid credentials. If your threat model includes a rogue DBA or a compromised service account with elevated privileges, that distinction matters.
- Compliance requirements: If you're targeting PCI-DSS, HIPAA, or SOC 2, check which NIST controls each tool covers. Tools like Aurva and ALTR map explicitly to ID.AM, PR.DS, and DE.CM. CalCom CHS covers PR.PS (Platform Security) through CIS Benchmark enforcement. Map your compliance gaps to the NIST categories before you start demos.
- Team size and operational overhead: A three-person security team can't babysit a tool that generates 10,000 alerts a day. Aurva's DDR and Cord3's agentless deployment are worth noting for lean teams. CalCom's Learning Mode reduces the risk of hardening-related outages, which matters if you don't have a dedicated DBA on call.
- Key management and custody: If your organization has strict requirements around who controls encryption keys, look at BYOK support (Baffle) and zero-knowledge key management (CipherStash ZeroKMS). Cord3's admin-inaccessible key model is relevant if you need to demonstrate that even your own DBAs can't access plaintext data.
- AI and modern workload support: If you're running LLM-backed applications or agentic workflows that query your databases, Aurva's AI Security Posture Management and Agentic Access Monitoring are features you won't find in most traditional DAM tools. This is a real gap as AI workloads proliferate.
Frequently Asked Questions
DAM watches what's happening in real time: queries, logins, data access patterns. DSPM looks at how your databases are configured and whether sensitive data is exposed or misclassified. Aurva covers both. Most legacy DAM tools only do the first.
Conclusion
Database security doesn't have a single right answer. It has a right answer for your stack, your team size, your threat model, and your compliance requirements. A Snowflake-heavy data team has different needs than a SQL Server shop running on-prem with strict key custody requirements. The tools on this list are genuinely different from each other, which is the point. Evaluate them against your actual gaps, not a generic checklist. And if you're not sure where your gaps are, start with discovery and classification before you buy anything else.
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