DeepKeep for AI Applications: Security platform for AI applications across development and production. built by DeepKeep. headquartered in Israel. Core capabilities include Security for AI applications across full lifecycle, Policy enforcement in development pipeline, Application-level AI behavior monitoring..

DeepKeep LLM: End-to-end LLM security platform protecting against attacks and data leakage. built by DeepKeep. headquartered in Israel. Core capabilities include Protection against prompt injection and adversarial manipulation, Hallucination detection using hierarchical data sources, Data leakage prevention for sensitive data and PII..

Both serve the LLM Guardrails market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.