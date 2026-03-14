Airrived Guardrails for AI is a commercial llm guardrails tool by Airrived. DeepKeep for AI Applications is a commercial llm guardrails tool by DeepKeep. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best llm guardrails fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Security teams managing uncontrolled GenAI adoption across their organization need Airrived Guardrails for AI because it finds and blocks Shadow AI usage in real time, not after the breach. The platform maps enterprise-wide GenAI tool sprawl and enforces prompt governance at interception, covering ID.AM asset discovery and PR.AA access control in ways point solutions miss. Skip this if your organization has already standardized on a single approved model; Airrived's value compounds with chaos, not order.
Teams shipping LLM applications without security gates in their development pipeline should adopt DeepKeep for AI Applications to catch policy violations and model drift before production, not after. The platform enforces security baselines across the full lifecycle,from open source and fine-tuned models through runtime,and its threat response capabilities let you actually react to anomalies instead of just logging them. Skip this if your organization treats AI security as a compliance checkbox rather than an operational requirement; DeepKeep demands active policy ownership.
Agentic platform enforcing real-time AI prompt governance & Shadow AI control.
Security platform for AI applications across development and production
Access NIST CSF 2.0 data from thousands of security products via MCP to assess your stack coverage.Access via MCP
No reviews yet
No reviews yet
Explore more tools in this category or create a security stack with your selections.
Common questions about comparing Airrived Guardrails for AI vs DeepKeep for AI Applications for your llm guardrails needs.
Airrived Guardrails for AI: Agentic platform enforcing real-time AI prompt governance & Shadow AI control. built by Airrived. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Real-time prompt interception and validation, Shadow AI discovery and visibility, Dynamic policy enforcement with data redaction and prompt blocking..
DeepKeep for AI Applications: Security platform for AI applications across development and production. built by DeepKeep. headquartered in Israel. Core capabilities include Security for AI applications across full lifecycle, Policy enforcement in development pipeline, Application-level AI behavior monitoring..
Both serve the LLM Guardrails market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Get strategic cybersecurity insights in your inbox