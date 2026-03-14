Airrived Guardrails for AI: Agentic platform enforcing real-time AI prompt governance & Shadow AI control. built by Airrived. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Real-time prompt interception and validation, Shadow AI discovery and visibility, Dynamic policy enforcement with data redaction and prompt blocking..

DeepKeep LLM: End-to-end LLM security platform protecting against attacks and data leakage. built by DeepKeep. headquartered in Israel. Core capabilities include Protection against prompt injection and adversarial manipulation, Hallucination detection using hierarchical data sources, Data leakage prevention for sensitive data and PII..

Both serve the LLM Guardrails market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.