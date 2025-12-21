Akamai Firewall for AI is a commercial llm guardrails tool by Akamai. DeepKeep for AI Applications is a commercial llm guardrails tool by DeepKeep. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best llm guardrails fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Organizations deploying multiple LLM applications will see immediate value in Akamai Firewall for AI because it enforces consistent security policy across any model or vendor without requiring integration rewrites. The model-agnostic architecture and real-time monitoring against prompt injection, jailbreaks, and data exfiltration address the compliance gap most teams face when LLMs touch sensitive data. Skip this if your use case is a single, narrowly scoped chatbot with no access to customer information; the policy overhead won't justify the spend.
Teams shipping LLM applications without security gates in their development pipeline should adopt DeepKeep for AI Applications to catch policy violations and model drift before production, not after. The platform enforces security baselines across the full lifecycle,from open source and fine-tuned models through runtime,and its threat response capabilities let you actually react to anomalies instead of just logging them. Skip this if your organization treats AI security as a compliance checkbox rather than an operational requirement; DeepKeep demands active policy ownership.
Firewall protecting LLMs from prompt attacks, data leaks, and harmful outputs
Security platform for AI applications across development and production
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Common questions about comparing Akamai Firewall for AI vs DeepKeep for AI Applications for your llm guardrails needs.
Akamai Firewall for AI: Firewall protecting LLMs from prompt attacks, data leaks, and harmful outputs. built by Akamai. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Prompt injection and jailbreak detection and blocking, AI output filtering and content moderation, Sensitive data exposure prevention with multilayered guardrails..
DeepKeep for AI Applications: Security platform for AI applications across development and production. built by DeepKeep. headquartered in Israel. Core capabilities include Security for AI applications across full lifecycle, Policy enforcement in development pipeline, Application-level AI behavior monitoring..
Both serve the LLM Guardrails market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
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