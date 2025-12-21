Akamai Firewall for AI: Firewall protecting LLMs from prompt attacks, data leaks, and harmful outputs. built by Akamai. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Prompt injection and jailbreak detection and blocking, AI output filtering and content moderation, Sensitive data exposure prevention with multilayered guardrails..

DeepKeep for AI Applications: Security platform for AI applications across development and production. built by DeepKeep. headquartered in Israel. Core capabilities include Security for AI applications across full lifecycle, Policy enforcement in development pipeline, Application-level AI behavior monitoring..

Both serve the LLM Guardrails market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.