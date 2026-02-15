AI Gateway is a commercial llm guardrails tool by NeuralTrust. DeepKeep LLM is a commercial llm guardrails tool by DeepKeep. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best llm guardrails fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Security teams standardizing on multiple LLM providers should use AI Gateway to stop paying for redundant API calls and enforce access controls at the model consumption layer. The semantic caching and smart routing cut token spend measurably, while the granular rate limiting and consumer group-based RBAC address the access control gaps that emerge when developers bypass your approved models. Skip this if your organization runs a single LLM internally or has already baked governance into your application layer; AI Gateway solves the hub problem, not the spoke problem.
Teams deploying LLMs into production at scale need DeepKeep LLM because it catches prompt injection and data leakage simultaneously, which matters when a single misconfigured model can expose customer PII to attackers in seconds. The platform covers all four NIST CSF 2.0 Detect and Protect functions and supports vision and multimodal models alongside text LLMs, addressing the messy reality of modern AI stacks. Skip this if your LLM use case is narrow and internal; DeepKeep's value compounds with deployment complexity.
Centralized gateway for accessing and securing AI models with routing & monitoring
End-to-end LLM security platform protecting against attacks and data leakage
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Common questions about comparing AI Gateway vs DeepKeep LLM for your llm guardrails needs.
AI Gateway: Centralized gateway for accessing and securing AI models with routing & monitoring. built by NeuralTrust. headquartered in Spain. Core capabilities include Centralized access to multiple AI models through single endpoint, Smart traffic routing based on cost, latency, or policy, Failover and automatic recovery mechanisms..
DeepKeep LLM: End-to-end LLM security platform protecting against attacks and data leakage. built by DeepKeep. headquartered in Israel. Core capabilities include Protection against prompt injection and adversarial manipulation, Hallucination detection using hierarchical data sources, Data leakage prevention for sensitive data and PII..
Both serve the LLM Guardrails market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
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