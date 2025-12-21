Akamai Firewall for AI is a commercial llm guardrails tool by Akamai. DeepKeep LLM is a commercial llm guardrails tool by DeepKeep. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best llm guardrails fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Organizations deploying multiple LLM applications will see immediate value in Akamai Firewall for AI because it enforces consistent security policy across any model or vendor without requiring integration rewrites. The model-agnostic architecture and real-time monitoring against prompt injection, jailbreaks, and data exfiltration address the compliance gap most teams face when LLMs touch sensitive data. Skip this if your use case is a single, narrowly scoped chatbot with no access to customer information; the policy overhead won't justify the spend.
Teams deploying LLMs into production at scale need DeepKeep LLM because it catches prompt injection and data leakage simultaneously, which matters when a single misconfigured model can expose customer PII to attackers in seconds. The platform covers all four NIST CSF 2.0 Detect and Protect functions and supports vision and multimodal models alongside text LLMs, addressing the messy reality of modern AI stacks. Skip this if your LLM use case is narrow and internal; DeepKeep's value compounds with deployment complexity.
Firewall protecting LLMs from prompt attacks, data leaks, and harmful outputs
End-to-end LLM security platform protecting against attacks and data leakage
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Common questions about comparing Akamai Firewall for AI vs DeepKeep LLM for your llm guardrails needs.
Akamai Firewall for AI: Firewall protecting LLMs from prompt attacks, data leaks, and harmful outputs. built by Akamai. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Prompt injection and jailbreak detection and blocking, AI output filtering and content moderation, Sensitive data exposure prevention with multilayered guardrails..
DeepKeep LLM: End-to-end LLM security platform protecting against attacks and data leakage. built by DeepKeep. headquartered in Israel. Core capabilities include Protection against prompt injection and adversarial manipulation, Hallucination detection using hierarchical data sources, Data leakage prevention for sensitive data and PII..
Both serve the LLM Guardrails market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
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