AI Gateway is a commercial llm guardrails tool by NeuralTrust. DeepKeep for AI Applications is a commercial llm guardrails tool by DeepKeep. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best llm guardrails fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Security teams standardizing on multiple LLM providers should use AI Gateway to stop paying for redundant API calls and enforce access controls at the model consumption layer. The semantic caching and smart routing cut token spend measurably, while the granular rate limiting and consumer group-based RBAC address the access control gaps that emerge when developers bypass your approved models. Skip this if your organization runs a single LLM internally or has already baked governance into your application layer; AI Gateway solves the hub problem, not the spoke problem.
Teams shipping LLM applications without security gates in their development pipeline should adopt DeepKeep for AI Applications to catch policy violations and model drift before production, not after. The platform enforces security baselines across the full lifecycle,from open source and fine-tuned models through runtime,and its threat response capabilities let you actually react to anomalies instead of just logging them. Skip this if your organization treats AI security as a compliance checkbox rather than an operational requirement; DeepKeep demands active policy ownership.
Centralized gateway for accessing and securing AI models with routing & monitoring
Security platform for AI applications across development and production
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Common questions about comparing AI Gateway vs DeepKeep for AI Applications for your llm guardrails needs.
AI Gateway: Centralized gateway for accessing and securing AI models with routing & monitoring. built by NeuralTrust. headquartered in Spain. Core capabilities include Centralized access to multiple AI models through single endpoint, Smart traffic routing based on cost, latency, or policy, Failover and automatic recovery mechanisms..
DeepKeep for AI Applications: Security platform for AI applications across development and production. built by DeepKeep. headquartered in Israel. Core capabilities include Security for AI applications across full lifecycle, Policy enforcement in development pipeline, Application-level AI behavior monitoring..
Both serve the LLM Guardrails market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
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